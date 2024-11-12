Arjun Kapoor leaves internet divided by calling Singham Again his rebirth; trolls call him ‘Parineeti after Chamkila’

This Diwali, Rohit Shetty and his team of superstars arrived in theatres with Singham Again which was no less than a firecracker! The cop drama shook the box office and delivered what was promised— a massy entertainer. While Ajay Devgn returned as DCP Bajirao Singham with Kareena Kapoor Khan as Avni, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh joined them as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and ACP Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff also entered the fictional police force this year. But what surprised fans was Arjun Kapoor’s casting as Danger Lanka, symbolic of Ravan. Arjun Kapoor is being compared to Parineeti Chopra from Chamkila

It was refreshing to see Arjun as a villain and many fans even went as far as comparing him to the glorious Bobby Deol, who blew us away as the antagonist of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal (2023). Expressing gratitude for the love he received, Arjun recently called Singham Again his ‘rebirth’. Well, the film is a blockbuster hit and fans did laud Arjun. But the internet was left divided after this particular statement by the actor. Trolling Arjun for the comment, one social media user shared, “At this point I'm just happy he isn't comparing himself to Heath Ledger or Stephen Spielberg.”

Comment

byu/Just_Chill_Yaar from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Comment

byu/Just_Chill_Yaar from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Comment

byu/Just_Chill_Yaar from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Meanwhile, others compared Arjun to actor Parineeti Chopra after the release of her critically acclaimed Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila. For instance, one netizen claimed, “Bro is giving parineeti after Chamkila🌚,” whereas another comment read: “he needs to calm down. he's doing what parineeti did after amar singh chamkila and now she's nowhere to be seen.” A few have even called Arjun ‘delulu’. However, there are also some fans who feel Arjun makes a good point.

Comment

byu/Just_Chill_Yaar from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

One such fan, who believes in Arjun’s potential, wrote: “Arjun, Varun and Ranveer genuinely seem to love Hindi cinema especially masala and doesn't look down at it as sub-par while earning from it. And he is looking good these days. He explained that he's got Hashimoto's disease just like his Mom and sister and his immune system attacks his body under stress. It's unfair he gets grouped with Uday Chopra and the rest of the nepos.”

While netizens are divided over Arjun’s recent interview, Singham Again is busy raking in huge numbers. After its second Monday, the cop drama is standing over a whopping collection of ₹211 crore. Have you watched the Rohit Shetty directorial yet?