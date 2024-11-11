Vidya Balan had to work ‘doubly hard’ to match up to Madhuri Dixit's former co-stars, Aishwarya Rai and Karisma Kapoor

Vidya Balan recently spoke about working with Madhuri Dixit and their dance-off in Ami Je Tomar 3.0. The actor, who is basking high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 said that she had to double the effort for the song. Vidya, in an interview with The Indian Express, stated that unlike Madhuri's former co-stars Aishwarya Rai and Karisma Kapoor, she was not a trained dancer. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan film surpasses Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lifetime business in 9 days) Vidya balan recently said that she is not a dancer like Madhuri's former co-stars - Karisma and Aishwarya.

Vidya on dancing with Madhuri in Ami Je Tomar 3.0

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor, on matching dance steps with Madhuri, said, “I don’t even see myself as a dancer. But as an actor if you require me to dance then I’ll work towards it. And of course, if you have to dance with Madhuri Dixit then you work even harder and I did because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Look at it this way, people who have danced with her before are all dancers — Aishwarya Rai and Karisma Kapoor. So I was like if I am getting this opportunity then I’ll have to work doubly hard. I said, ‘let’s just have fun and enjoy it because there is no point stressing because there is no question of matching up to her but I did my bit.”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Kartik reprises his character of ghostbuster ‘Rooh Baba’ aka Ruhaan from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Triptii Dimri plays his love interest in the horror-comedy. Vidya, who essayed the role of Manjulika in the first part is once again back in a grey-shade character. However, this time there is mystery around two Manjulikas, with Madhuri also playing a pivotal character. Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rajesh Sharma, Shataf Figar, Manish Wadhwa, Saurabh Dubey, Denzil Smith, Suresh Menon and others in crucial roles.