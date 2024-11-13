Kartik Aaryan pens heartfelt post for Sonu Nigam, credits his ‘heart-wrenching’ voice in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 climax

Kartik Aaryan recently dedicated a heartfelt post to Sonu Nigam as he credited him for the climax sequence of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor praised his soulful singing in the movie. While reacting to Kartik's post, Sonu called him a ‘secured soul’ and also lauded his versatility as an actor. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan film overtakes Singham Again, storms past ₹300 crore in 10 days) Kartik Aaryan credited Sonu Nigam for the 'entire climax' of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik Aaryan heaps praise on Sonu Nigam

Kartik shared a picture of himself hugging Sonu. He heaped praise on the singer who has sung Mere Dholna 3.0 and captioned his post as, “The Entire Climax that everyone has been raving about was a combination of many forces coming together.. out of which a Big Big credit goes to @sonunigamofficial sir and his heart wrenching voice…I may have performed in front of the camera but it was his voice that CREATED THE HEART TOUCHING MAGIC…(heart emojis)…#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 In Theatres…(Call me and heart emojis).”

Sonu Nigam lauds Kartik Aaryan's humility

Sonu responded to Kartik's post and commented, “It takes a very very secured and loving soul to share credits.. Only goes on to show how gracious you are my dear Kartik.. Love you.. So happy to see so much love being showered upon you. What you have done in Bhool Bhullaiyya 3 is a mark of a very intelligent and deep actor. From comedy to tragedy in one film.... Marvellous. Thank you so much for your love..(smiling emojis).”

Fans praise Kartik Aaryan and Sonu Nigam

While reacting to Kartik's post singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Thank you for crediting the Artist! (happy face and heart-shaped-eye emojis) shows how much you respect their work!” A fan commented, “This duo made me cry in climax (emotional face and heart-shaped hand emojis).” Another fan wrote, “Climax was beautiful but @sonunigamofficial sir's voice took it to the next level!.” A user also commented, “The climax was enough to make even grown ups cry.”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee and also features Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz and others in pivotal characters. The horror-comedy released on November 1.