Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan film overtakes Singham Again, storms past 300 crore in 10 days

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Nov 11, 2024 02:55 PM IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection has crossed ₹300 crore in 10 days. The Kartik Aaryan film has also finally gone past Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is storming its way past milestones at the box office. On Sunday, the 10th day of its release, it achieved two big milestones. The horror comedy crossed 300 crore at the worldwide box office, also going past Singham Again for the first time since the two films were released over the Diwali weekend. (Also read: ‘Clashes hamper film business’: Bhushan Kumar on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan's film has grossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>315.40 crore worldwide
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan's film has grossed 315.40 crore worldwide

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection

Sacnilk reported that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned 16.50 crore net in India on Sunday, taking its domestic total to an impressive 199.50 crore in ten days. It is now within touching distance of Singham Again's 206.50 crore haul and has steadily closed the gap in the last five days. Bhool Bhulaiyaa earned 41.25 crore net in its second weekend as opposed to 33.50 crore for Singham Again.

But while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trails Singham Again in the domestic market, an extremely solid second weekend overseas has seen it overtake the Rohit Shetty film in worldwide collections. After ten days, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has earned 315.40 crore worldwide, including 76 crore overseas (over $9 million). Singham Again trails just behind with a worldwide collection of 312.80 crore in ten days. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is a multi-starrer action drama featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

All about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is third instalment of the horror comedy franchise. It unites Kartik Aaryan from part 2 with Vidya Balan from part 1. Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri have also joined the cast in this film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 received mixed reviews from critics but emphatic support from the audiences, leading to a bumper opening and great recovery in the second weekend.

