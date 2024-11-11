Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan film overtakes Singham Again, storms past 300 crore in 10 days

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is storming its way past milestones at the box office. On Sunday, the 10th day of its release, it achieved two big milestones. The horror comedy crossed ₹300 crore at the worldwide box office, also going past Singham Again for the first time since the two films were released over the Diwali weekend. (Also read: ‘Clashes hamper film business’: Bhushan Kumar on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan's film has grossed ₹ 315.40 crore worldwide

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection

Sacnilk reported that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned ₹16.50 crore net in India on Sunday, taking its domestic total to an impressive ₹199.50 crore in ten days. It is now within touching distance of Singham Again's ₹206.50 crore haul and has steadily closed the gap in the last five days. Bhool Bhulaiyaa earned ₹41.25 crore net in its second weekend as opposed to ₹33.50 crore for Singham Again.

But while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trails Singham Again in the domestic market, an extremely solid second weekend overseas has seen it overtake the Rohit Shetty film in worldwide collections. After ten days, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has earned ₹315.40 crore worldwide, including ₹76 crore overseas (over $9 million). Singham Again trails just behind with a worldwide collection of ₹312.80 crore in ten days. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is a multi-starrer action drama featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

All about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is third instalment of the horror comedy franchise. It unites Kartik Aaryan from part 2 with Vidya Balan from part 1. Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri have also joined the cast in this film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 received mixed reviews from critics but emphatic support from the audiences, leading to a bumper opening and great recovery in the second weekend.