Madhuri Dixit's top 10 stunning looks that prove she's the ‘queen of purple’. See pics

No one owns purple better than the timeless diva Madhuri Dixit. Her iconic purple silk saree in the song Didi Tera Devar Deewana from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! became a desi, fashion legend. Purple is a regal colour, so no wonder Madhuri Dixit pulls off the colour so gracefully.(Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit's purple saree from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!(Pinterest)

Many celebrities even drew inspiration from that purple saree look of Madhuri Dixit. She owns the colour like no one else, as the actor once again stepped out in a stunning bluish-purple sharara. To celebrate this stylish moment of Madhuri Dixit, let’s take a look at some of her most iconic purple outfits.

More about the look

Madhuri Dixit stunned and posed in the colourful sharara. (PC: Ashutosh Rai)

Madhuri wore a vibrant and colourful sharara. It featured heavy embroidery with sequins and myriad polka patterns. The top was deep blue, while the flared pants were a mix of purples and pinks. Leaving her hair open in dreamy, wavy curls, this outfit is the perfect sartorial inspiration for the festive season. This dress exemplified the light touch of purple and how it can elevate the ensemble. The purple in her flowy, wide-legged pants complemented the blue kurta well.

Let’s see how the actor plays around with the colour purple in her styling.

Purple as complementary accent colour

Purple and green are great colour combinations, complementing and balancing each other well. This was reflected in Madhuri Dixit’s ensemble as well, as she opted for an embroidered pink top with a green skirt. Green and pink go hand in hand, but the purple dupatta draped around the elbows is just icing on the cake, the final finish that completed and brought the look together. Whenever she uses purple as an accent colour, she makes sure the counter colour is complementary. Sometimes, she likes to blend it out, like how she wore a mixed pink-purple saree.

Head to toe in purple magic

Madhuri Dixit doesn’t just play around with purple, she owns it with unparalleled poise. Not a stickler for any particular aesthetic, she shows that she can ace any look with purple. Be it a pearly, mermaid-inspired lavender gown, or deep regal grandeur with a purple saree with fine silver threadwork. The actor brings even the evening bombshell energy with a sequin purple saree.

It's no doubt purple is her favourite colour. It's common to find a touch of purple in her outfits, or alternatively, she goes all out by proclaiming her love for purple in monochrome outfits. If purple is your favourite colour, then Madhuri Dixit is your ultimate fashion inspiration, because again no one carries purple with so much finesse like her.