Kareena Kapoor’s Dussehra look in purple Anamika Khanna lehenga is the ultimate definition of royalty. See pics

Kareena Kapoor is here to provide some stunning ethnic fashion inspiration for the festive season. The 44-year-old actor recently took to Instagram to share warm Dussehra greetings with her fans. Currently, Kareena is busy promoting her upcoming movie Singham Again and recently, she flew to Delhi for Raven Dahan. For the occasion, she donned a breathtaking purple lehenga that perfectly captured the essence of the festivities. Her stunning attire once again proved that whether it's modern look or traditional ensemble, Bebo can effortlessly slay it all. Scroll down to take some fashion notes from the diva. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor stuns in Ajrakh-printed kurta set, shows how to style traditional fabrics this festive season. Watch ) Kareena Kapoor shares festive Dussehra wishes while flaunting a breathtaking purple lehenga.(Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Decoding Kareena Kapoor's glam Dussehra look

On Saturday evening, Kareena Kapoor treated her fans to a delightful weekend surprise by taking to Instagram to share a series of glamorous pictures. Accompanying her stunning photos, she wrote, "हैप्पी दशहरा 🌸 Singham Again, this Diwali 🖤 1st November." In the stunning images, she can be seen striking enchanting poses in exquisite lehenga attire by ace fashion designer Anamika Khanna. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Her lehenga attire features a stunning shade of purple and includes a scoop neckline blouse adorned with intricate hand embroidery in vibrant hues of gold, green, and red. She paired it with a matching, heavily embellished skirt, exuding royal vibes. To complete the look, she donned a coordinating dupatta embellished with gold embroidered borders, elegantly draped over her shoulder.

How she accessorised her look

With the help of celebrity fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor, she accessorised her ethnic look with traditional silver jewellery, including a layered necklace, a broad bracelet on her wrist, and a pair of statement earrings. Assisted by makeup artist Mickey Contractor, Kareena was beautifully decked out with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes, complemented by blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in a middle-parted bun and a red bindi adorning her forehead, she perfectly finished off her look.