Durga Puja 2024: Visit these temples across India to immerse yourself in festivities



Durga Puja is the celebration of the divine Adi Shakti, the veneration of the divine female. It marks the triumph of good over evil as Goddess Durga vanquished the demon Mahishasura. Durga Puja is a culturally rich festival, with several rituals and customs that feel spiritually enriching to be a part of. Here are some temples across India where you can explore and immerse yourself in the Durga Puja festivities. Goddess Durga is the protector and safeguards her devotees from all evils. (Pexels)

New Delhi Kali Bari Temple

New Delhi Kali Bari is located on Mandir Marg in New Delhi. It was established in the 1930s and is a temple dedicated to Goddess Kali. As Goddess Kali is also an avatar of Goddess Durga, Durga Puja is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. The Durga Puja celebrations here entail bhog, as well as musical and dance performances. It’s a holistic experience with dance, music, and good food.

Belur Math

Belur Math, located in the Howrah district of West Bengal, celebrates Durga Puja in an authentic, old-school manner, featuring a very traditional Durga pratima (idol). Belur Math’s Durga Puja is renowned for its Kumari Puja. Swami Vivekananda established Belur Math in 1897. In 1902, Swami Vivekananda conducted the first Kumari Puja.

Sri Chamundeshwari Temple

The temple is located in Mysuru and is dedicated to the powerful and fierce form of Goddess Durga. The temple is perched atop the Chamundi Hill, offering breathtaking views of the city. Thousands of devotees visit this temple to seek the blessing of the Goddess. The golden temple is colossal, built in classic Dravidian style. This temple is a significant cultural landmark of Mysuru.

Vaishno Devi Temple

Vaishno Devi is a renowned pilgrimage that is said to be a one-time life experience, where trekking up the hill by chanting prayers is deemed to be auspicious. The goddess is regarded as an embodiment of Adi Shakti, or Goddess Durga, and is believed to possess the combined powers of Mahasaraswati, Mahakali, and Mahalakshmi. Vaishno Devi temple is located in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

Kalighat Temple

Located in Kolkata, West Bengal, Kali Ghat is one of the 51 Shakti Pithas. It is where the right foot of Ma Sati fell. Goddess Kali is worshipped here, who is another avatar of Goddess Durga. This temple is visited during Durga Puja to seek blessings for good health and life as it is a venerated Shakti Pitha.

