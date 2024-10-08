Durga Puja 2024: Know all about the significance of Durga Ashtami and Navami and important Navratri rituals

Durga Puja 2024: The nine-day festival of Navratri began on October 3. Meanwhile, the five-day festival of Durga Puja celebrations commences on October 9. Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami are the heart of the Durga Puja celebrations. The days are filled with rituals, prayers, and cultural vibrancy. The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil, with Goddess Durga defeating the buffalo demon Mahishasura. It also commemorates Goddess Durga's homecoming to her maternal home, the mortal realm. This year, while Maha Ashtami falls on October 11, Navami falls on October 12. The five-day Durga Puja celebrations begin on October 9. (PTI)

Durga Puja 2024: Maha Ashtami significance

Durga Ashtami, or Maha Ashtami, is the most significant and auspicious day of Durga Puja and Shardiya Navratri. Devotees also worship Maa Mahagauri - an incarnation of Adi Shakti - on this day. She is the symbol of purity, serenity and tranquillity.

In the Bengali community, Maa Chamunda - an incarnation of Goddess Shakti - is worshipped during Ashtami. It is believed that she appeared to defeat Chanda, Munda, and Raktabija. On this day, devotees wake up early and begin the day with a Mahasnan. They also perform Shodashopachar Puja, where nine pots are installed in the temple or place of worship to invoke the nine Shaktis of Maa Durga. Then, all nine forms are worshipped during the Maha Ashtami Puja.

On this day, devotees also observe a fast and worship young unmarried girls as they are considered the divine avatars of Maa Durga. The ritual is known as Kanya Puja or Kanjak.

Additionally, the significant Sandhi Puja is performed at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami Tithi.

Durga Puja 2024: Navami significance

Navami marks the final victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura. It is believed that on this day, the Goddess defeated the demon in her angry form, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Owing to this, Goddess Durga is worshipped as Mahishasuramardhini, or 'She Who Killed Mahishasura'. The day also celebrates Maa Durga's continued presence among her devotees before she prepares for her departure on a Vijayadashami.

The Kanya Pujan is also performed on this day. Devotees welcome young, unmarried girls to their homes to seek their blessings. The puja begins by washing the girls' feet. Then, they are offered a seat on a decorated mat. Devotees then offer fruits, sweets and other traditional delicacies. It is believed that by worshipping these young girls, one can attain the blessings of Goddess Durga's divine forms.