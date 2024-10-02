Navratri 2024: Full list of 9 colours of Navratri and their significance

Navratri, the vibrant festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is just around the corner, and devotees are gearing up to celebrate these nine auspicious days with immense devotion and dedication. This year, Shardiya Navratri will commence on October 3, 2024, and culminate with the celebration of Dussehra on October 12, 2024. Navratri celebrates Goddess Durga with nine days of devotion and significance.(PTI)

One fascinating aspect of this festival is the designated colour for each day, each carrying its own significance and spiritual meaning. Wearing a specific colour during Navratri is believed to enhance the festive spirit and connect devotees to the divine energy of the Goddess. Scroll down to know the nine colours of Navratri and the significance of each one!

Navratri Day 1: Orange (Shailaputri)

The "daughter of the mountains", Shailaputri, is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. As the first incarnation of Goddess Durga, she embodies purity and nature. Wearing orange on this day signifies a person with lively and warm characteristics. This vibrant colour radiates positive energy and uplifts the spirit of the wearer.

Navratri Day 2: Green (Brahmacharini)

The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, who represents the unmarried form of Goddess Parvati. She is known for her strict penance in order to win Lord Shiva as her husband. The colour of the day is green, which symbolises nature and evokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity.

Navratri Day 3: Grey (Chandraghanta)

On the third day of Navratri, devotees worship Chandraghanta, who represents the married form of Goddess Parvati. Her name is derived from the half-moon adorning her forehead, symbolising serenity and beauty. The colour of this day is grey, which signifies strength, resilience, and the ability to overcome obstacles.

Navratri Day 4: Orange (Kushmanda)

The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, the creator of the universe. Worshipping her while wearing orange on this day is believed to bestow qualities of warmth, exuberance, and positivity upon the devotee.

Navratri Day 5: White (Skandamata)

Skandamata is the fifth form of Goddess Durga, derived from two Sanskrit words: Skanda (the God of war) and Mata (meaning mother of Murugan). The colour associated with this day is white, which symbolises purity and innocence. Wearing white on this Monday is believed to help devotees become worthy of the Goddess's blessings.

Navratri Day 6: Red (Katyayani)

The sixth form of Goddess Durga is Katyayani, known for her fierce and powerful nature. The colour associated with this day is red, which symbolises passion, love, and strength. Red is also the most preferred colour of chunri (a traditional scarf) offered to the Goddess, representing devotion and reverence.

Navratri Day 7: Royal Blue (Kalaratri)

The seventh form of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Kaalratri, who is regarded as one of the destructive forms of Goddess Durga. On this day, devotees wear royal blue, a colour that symbolises richness, tranquillity, and depth. This colour reflects the powerful yet calming nature of Maa Kaalratri.

Navratri Day 8: Pink (Mahagauri)

Mahagauri is the eighth form of Goddess Durga, worshipped on Ashtami Tithi. Her name translates to "extremely white," reflecting her purity and beauty. The colour associated with this day is pink, symbolising universal love, affection and harmony. Wearing pink on this day fosters a sense of compassion and connection, embodying Mahagauri's gentle and nurturing qualities.

Navratri Day 9: Purple (Siddhidatri)

The ninth form of Goddess Durga is Maa Siddhidatri, known as the giver of supernatural and meditative powers. The colour associated with this day is purple, symbolising luxury, grandeur and nobility. Worshipping Navdurga while wearing purple is believed to bestow devotees with opulence, richness, and spiritual strength.