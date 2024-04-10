Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini? Puja rituals, shubh muhurat, significance, colour, mantra, strota

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: The auspicious nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri has begun with enthusiasm across the country. After celebrating Day 1 of Chaitra Navratri, worshipping Maa Shailputri, and performing Ghatasthapana rituals on April 9, Hindu devotees are ready for Day 2 of the holy festival on April 10. Chaitra Navratri, which begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar, is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine divine incarnations. On the second day of the festival (April 10), devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini. Know who is Maa Brahmacharini and the Day 2 significance, timings, shubh muhurat, rituals, colour, samagri, puja mantra, and more inside. Chaitra Navratri 2024: Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped by Hindu devotees on Day 2 of Chaitra Navratri. (Pinterest)

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Who is Maa Brahmacharini? Know significance

Maa Brahmacharini is one of the avatars of Adi Shakti. She is worshipped on Day 2 of Chaitra Navratri. Maa Brahmacharini is the unmarried form of Goddess Parvati. Born at Daksha Prajapati's home, she was a great Sati in this avatar. Goddess Brahmacharini governs Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes, and is known to walk barefoot, has two hands, carried Jap Mala in right hand, and holds a Kamandal in left.

According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Brahmacharini performed severe penance to have Lord Shiva as her husband. She spent years on a diet of Bilva leaves, flowers, fruits and leafy vegetables and slept on the floor. She also fasted while staying in open places in scorching summers, harsh winters and stormy rains. Later, she stopped eating and continued her penance without food and water. Lord Brahma, after seeing her devotion and intense resolve, blessed her and she became Lord Shiva's consort. However, when her father disrespected Lord Shiva, Maa Brahmacharini immolated herself by wishing to get a father in her next birth who respects her husband.

Worshipping Maa Brahmacharini helps one attain virtues like penance, renunciation, dispassion, enhanced ethical conduct, and inherently improved restraint. Additionally, one can achieve all of their goals by praying to the Goddess.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: Date, timing and shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Chaitra Navratri Day 2 falls on April 10. The Dwitiya Tithi begins at 5:32 pm. Meanwhile, the moonrise will take place at 6:51 pm. The Vijaya Muhurat will last from 2:30 pm to 3:21 pm. Lastly, the Ravi Yoga is from 3:05 am on April 11 and ends at 6:00 am on April 11.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: Colour, puja vidhi, samagri and rituals

Maa Brahmacharini's colour is Royal Blue. The Goddess dispels ignorance and darkness and leads her devotees to enlightenment, and her colour represents contentment and prosperity.

According to Drik Panchang, devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini and Lord Shiva on the second of Chaitra Navratri. They also observe a fast to seek blessings. Devotees offer jasmine flowers, rice, and sandalwood to Maa Brahmacharini in a kalash. The deity is also given abhishek with milk, curd and honey. A special bhog of sugar is also prepared for the Goddess during Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: Puja Mantra, Prathana, Stuti and Stotra:

1) Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah

2) Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

4) Tapashcharini Tvamhi Tapatraya Nivaranim

Brahmarupadhara Brahmacharini Pranamamyaham

Shankarapriya Tvamhi Bhukti-Mukti Dayini

Shantida Jnanada Brahmacharini Pranamamyaham