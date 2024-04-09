Chaitra Navratri Day 2 bhog: Prasad recipe for Maa Brahmacharini

Chaitra Navratri: The special festival of the year is here. Every year, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Navratri literally translates to nine nights. Chaitra Navratri is a ten-day festival dedicated to the nine avatars of Maa Durga. The nine forms of Goddess Durga are - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. This year, Chaitra Navratri started on April April 9 and will go on till April 17. Maa Brahmacharini is believed to like jaggery and hence bhog with jaggery in it is offered to Maa Brahmacharini. (Unsplash)

On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Shailputri is worshipped. Devotees keep fast throughout the day to offer their prayers to Maa Shailputri. On the second day of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. She is depicted as the one who holds rosary beads with rudraksha in one hand and a kamandalu in the other. Maa Brahmacharini is believed to like jaggery and hence bhog with jaggery in it is offered to Maa Brahmacharini.

We have curated an easy recipe of making Nolen Gur Payesh at home which can be offered to Maa Brahmacharini as bhog.

Ingredients:

½ cup nolen gur

⅓ cup Gobinda Bhog rice, soaked for 30 minutes, drained and dried

1 tsp ghee

¼ cup cashew nuts

5-6 cups full fat milk

1 tbsp raisins, soaked and drained and for garnish

Method:

In a pan, heat ghee and fry the cashew nuts till they are golden brown, and keep them aside. Then add rice in the same pan and saute for some time. In the same pan, heat milk and add the rice and cook on low heat, stirring in between. Switch off the heat, add nolen gur and mix till it melts. Add the cashew nuts and raisins in the mixture. Garnish with fried cashew nuts and raisins and serve.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)