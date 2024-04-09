Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 1: Who is Maa Shailputri? Date, time, Ghatasthapana muhurat, rituals, colour and puja vidhi

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 1: The auspicious nine-day-long festival of Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. This year, it is on April 9. The festival marks the beginning of summer and coincides with other Indian festivals like Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, among others. The festival of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine divine incarnations. On April 9, Hindu devotees mark the first day of Chaitra Navratri and worship Maa Shailputri - an avatar of the Goddess. They also perform the much-significant ritual of Ghatasthapana. As we celebrate the first of the festival, here is all you need to know about Goddess Shailputri and the date, timing, Ghatasthapana muhurat, puja vidhi, colour, samagri, and more of day 1 of Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 1: Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. On this day, Ghatasthapana is also performed. (Pinterest)

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Who is Maa Shailputri? Know significance

Maa Shailputri is one of the nine divine avatars of Goddess Durga. Hindu devotees worship her on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Believed to be the provider of prosperity and all fortunes, devotees hail Maa Shailputri as mother nature and pray to her for their spiritual awakening. The Goddess governs the Moon. According to Drik Panchang, Maa Parvati was born as Lord Himalaya's daughter and was known as Shailputri after her self-immolation. In Sanskrit, Shail means the mountain, Putri means daughter, and Shailputri is the daughter of the mountain.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Goddess Shailputri mounts a bull and is known as Vrisharudha. She has two hands - she carries Trishul in the right hand and a lotus flower in the left hand. She signifies purity, innocence, peace and calmness.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 1: Date, timing and Ghatasthapana muhurat

The first day of Chaitra Navratri is April 9. According to Drik Panchang, check out the puja timing and shubh muhurat below:

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:02 am to 10:16 am

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat: 11:57 am to 12:48 pm on April 9

Pratipada Tithi begins on April 8 at 11:50 pm

Pratipada Tithi ends on April 9 at 8:30 pm

Vaidhrti Yog begins on April 8 at 6:14 pm

Vaidhrti Yog ends on April 9 at 2:18 pm

Chandra Darshan timing: 6:44 pm to 7:29 pm

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 1: Colour, puja vidhi, samagri and rituals

The colour associated with the third day of Navratri is white, as per Drik Panchang. On this day, devotees wake up early, take a bath, seek blessings from Maa Shailputri and Adi Shakti, and perform the rituals associated with Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana. Ghatasthapana is one of the most significant rituals of Shardiya Navratri. For Ghatasthapana, devotees install a pot (kalash) at a sanctified place at home. They light a diya (lamp) for nine days near the pot. They also place a pan with mud and navadhanya seeds and fill it with water.

The kalash is filled with Ganga Jal. Some coins, supari, and akshat (raw rice and turmeric powder) is placed in the water. Five mango leaves are placed around the Kalash and covered with coconut. Then, devotees place an oil lamp, incense sticks, flowers, fruits, and sweets near Maa Shailputri. A special bhog of Desi Ghee is also offered to the Goddess.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 1: Puja Mantra, Prathana, Stuti and Stotra:

1) Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah

2) Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

4) Prathama Durga Tvamhi Bhavasagarah Taranim

Dhana Aishwarya Dayini Shailaputri Pranamamyaham

Trilojanani Tvamhi Paramananda Pradiyaman

Saubhagyarogya Dayini Shailaputri Pranamamyaham

Charachareshwari Tvamhi Mahamoha Vinashinim

Mukti Bhukti Dayinim Shailaputri Pranamamyaham