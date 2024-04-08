Happy Chaitra Navratri 2024: The nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri falls on April 9 this year. It will end with Ram Navami celebrations on April 17. Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. Devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine incarnations - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri - on this day. They also worship Lord Ram on Ram Navami and celebrate his birth. If you and your loved ones celebrate Navratri every year, make it extra special by sending them wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and more. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2024 wishes, images, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones. (HT Photo)

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Chaitra Navratri begins on April 9 this year. (HT Photo)

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

Happy Chaitra Navratri to you and your family. May Maa Durga bless you with goodness and prosperity.

The nine forms of Goddess Durga bring nine different strengths to the world. May you be blessed with all.

I hope this Chaitra Navratri brings lots of joy, prosperity, and success to you and your family. May Maa Durga fill your life with divine blessings and your home with love, luck and happiness.

On this auspicious occasion, I hope Maa Durga blesses you and your family with strength, love, happiness and joy. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

On this pious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, may Goddess Durga guide you towards the path of righteousness and bring peace and calm in your life.

Dear Maa Durga, give as much power as you have. Protect us from the invisible rakshasas on earth. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

Wishing you the energy of Maa Durga, the poise of Maa Saraswati; Wishing you a warm and blessed Navratri.

May the nine days and nine nights of Navratri bring you good health and fortune. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri.

May this Navratri fill your life with the colours of happiness and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Navratri.

Navratri is a time to share and care. Wish you glorious days ahead. Happy Chaitra Navratri.