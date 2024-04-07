Navratri 2024: When does Chaitra Navratri begin? History, significance, celebrations and all you need to know

Navratri 2024: The festival of Navratri is celebrated annually with pomp across the country. The nine-day auspicious Hindu festival is marked four times in a year. However, Shardiya Navratri and Chaitra Navratri hold the most significance. Beginning on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar is Chaitra Navratri. During this nine-day-long period, Hindu devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine incarnations - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Each day of the festival is devoted to the worship of the nine avatars. If you and your family celebrate the festival, you should know all about its history, significance, correct date, celebrations and more. Chaitra Navratri 2024: Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. (HT File Photo)

Navratri 2024 Dates: When does Chaitra Navratri begin?

This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on April 9. It will end on April 17. Check out the Navratri calendar and which goddess to worship on each day below, as per Drik Panchang:

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

April 9 - Ghatasthapana Puja, Maa Shailputri

April 10 - Maa Brahmacharini

April 11 - Maa Chandraghanta

April 12 - Maa Kushmanda

April 13 - Skanda Mata

April 14 - Maa Katyayani

April 15 - Maha Saptami, Maa Kaalratri

April 16 - Maha Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri Puja

April 17 - Rama Navami, Maa Siddhidatri

Chaitra Navratri 2024 History, Significance and Celebrations:

The nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine incarnations. It celebrates Goddess Durga's birth of the cosmos and all living things within it. Devotees believe that Maa Durga arrives from heaven during Navratri and visits her devotees.

Meanwhile, many Hindu devotees also dedicate this festival to Lord Ram. They celebrate Ram Navami on the last day of Chaitra Navratri as it is believed that the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, and son of King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya of Ayodhya, was born during this time.

Chaitra Navratri is a time for praying, meditating, fasting and enjoying with loved ones during the nine days. During this time, Maa Durga's devotees give up consuming non-vegetarian food, alcohol, and tobacco. They also consume food prepared without garlic and onion. Devotees also pray to Maa Durga and her nine incarnations, read mantras, and decorate their homes. Hindus believe that by practising these rituals they will be blessed by Maa Durga.