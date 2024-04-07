 Chaitra Navratri 2024: When is Ghatasthapana? Know the shubh muhurat for Kalash Sthapana, puja timing and rituals - Hindustan Times
Chaitra Navratri 2024: When is Ghatasthapana? Know the shubh muhurat for Kalash Sthapana, puja timing and rituals

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Apr 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Ghatasthpana is performed on the first day of Navratri. Learn about its date, shubh muhurat for Kalash Sthapana, puja timing and rituals.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: The auspicious nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with pomp across the country. This year, it will begin on April 9 and end on April 17. The Chaitra Navratri celebrations start on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. Hindu devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine incarnations - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri - on this day. The first day of Chaitra Navratri is marked as Ghatasthpana and the last day is celebrated as Ram Navami.

Pandals in Kolkata start getting crowded way before the actual puja commences. People from nearby places visit the city several days prior to the festival just to look at the intriguing idols of Maa Durga and the themed pandal decorations.(Pexels)
Pandals in Kolkata start getting crowded way before the actual puja commences. People from nearby places visit the city several days prior to the festival just to look at the intriguing idols of Maa Durga and the themed pandal decorations.

(Also Read | Chaitra Navratri 2024 calendar: Start and end date of Navratri, details of nine days of fasting and all you need to know)

Ghatasthapana is also known as Kalash Sthapana or Kalashsthapana. It is the first day of the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri. It is considered one of the most auspicious moments in the festival. Ghatasthapana is one of the common rituals that is observed during Chaitra Navratri as well as Shardiya Navratri celebrations.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Ghatasthapana Date: When is Ghatasthapana?

Ghatasthapana is one of the most important rituals of Chaitra Navratri celebrations. It marks the beginning of nine days of festivities. It is the process of invoking Goddess Shakti by placing a Kalash in your house or a place of worship. This year, it falls on April 9.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Shubh muhurat for Kalash Sthapana, puja timing and rituals

According to Drik Panchang, here's all you need to know about the Ghatasthapana ritual:

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:02 am to 10:16 am on April 9

Ghatasthapana Abhijeet Muhurat: 11:57 am to 12:48 pm on April 9

Pratipada Tithi begins on April 8 at 11:50 pm

Pratipada Tithi ends on April 9 at 8:30 pm

Vaidhrti Yog begins on April 8 at 6:14 pm

Vaidhrti Yog ends on April 9 at 2:18 pm

The first one-third of the day of Pratipada Tithi is considered to be the most auspicious time for Ghatasthapana, as per the Panchang. However, if this time is not suitable, one can perform the ritual during Abhijeet Muhurta.

The samagri required for Ghatasthapana are saffron, incense, barley, honeycombs, turmeric bales, flowers, sugar, Panchmeva, mace, coconut, sand, clay, betel leaves, cloves, Bel Patra, Amrapatra, the picture of Mata Durga, Turmeric, Kalash, milk, fruits, sweets, mustard. Devotees also light a lamp in the Ghatasthapana area. It is also advised to light the lamp every day of the festival while chanting the mantra of Maa Durga.

