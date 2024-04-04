Weekly Panchang from March 5-11, 2024: Chaitra Navratri, Surya Grahan, Auspicious Muhurata

The upcoming week presents a confluence of significant events in the Vedic calendar. This week, we enter the sacred nine-day period of Chaitra Navratri, a time dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga. This holy observance culminates in the joyous celebrations of Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, marking the beginning of their respective new years. Talking of planetary transits, Saturn embarks on its transition into Poorva Bhadrapada Nakshatra. The week will also witness an intriguing planetary war between Mars and Saturn. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week. Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week only on April 5, Friday (06:06 AM to 01:28 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Saturn enters Poorva Bhadrapada Nakshatra on April 6 (Saturday) at 03:55 PM

Mars and Saturn planetary war (Griha Yuddha) on April 9 (Tuesday) at 05:55 PM

Mercury enters Pisces sign on April 9 (Tuesday) at 09:22 PM

Mercury enters Revati Nakshatra on April 9 (Tuesday) at 09:22 PM

Mars enters Poorva Bhadrapada Nakshatra on April 10 (Wednesday) at 11:22 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Papmochani Ekadashi (April 5, Friday): Papmochani Ekadashi, celebrated on the 11th day of the Hindu month of Phalgun, is a day to seek forgiveness for past sins. Observing this day with fasting and prayers is believed to cleanse the soul and bring peace. It is a time for spiritual reflection and seeking divine grace.

Shani Trayodashi (April 6, Saturday): Shani Trayodashi, also known as Shani Pradosh, is a significant day dedicated to Lord Shani (Saturn). It falls on the 13th day (Trayodashi) of the lunar fortnight (Shukla Paksha). It is believed to be auspicious for worshipping Lord Shani to seek his blessings and mitigate the malefic effects of Saturn.

Somavati/Chaitra/Darsha Amavasya (April 8, Monday): Somavati Amavasya, a sacred Hindu observance, falls on a new moon. Devotees perform rituals and fast and offer prayers to Lord Shiva and ancestors for spiritual upliftment and ancestral blessings. Observing this day with devotion is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and liberation of departed souls.

Surya Grahan (Monday, April 8): This rare spectacle of a total solar eclipse mesmerises with its beauty. The moon completely covers the sun, plunging areas into eerie darkness amidst celestial harmony and wonder. It is a time of reflection and introspection about life goals.

Ugadi (Tuesday, April 9): This vibrant festival marks the New Year in the Telugu and Kannada communities. It symbolises new beginnings and is celebrated with traditional rituals, feasts, and cultural performances. Homes adorned with mango leaves, rangoli art, and prayers for prosperity characterise this joyous occasion, fostering unity and hope for the year ahead.

Gudi Padwa (April 9, Tuesday): Gudi Padwa, celebrated predominantly in Maharashtra, marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. It symbolises prosperity and the triumph of good over evil. Homes adorned with colourful rangolis and traditional attire, as well as raising the Gudi flag, signify new beginnings.

Chaitra Navratri (Tuesday, April 9): This Hindu festival celebrates the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga. Observed in the month of Chaitra, it signifies new beginnings and spiritual rejuvenation. Devotees fast, chant prayers and partake in rituals to seek blessings, purification, and inner strength during this auspicious period.

Matsya Jayanti (Thursday, April 11): This auspicious day celebrates Lord Vishnu's incarnation as Matsya, the fish. It signifies the divine protection of the universe from catastrophic floods. Devotees observe rituals, offer prayers, and reflect on the significance of divine intervention in preserving order and righteousness in Hindu mythology.

Gauri Puja (April 11, Thursday): Gauri Puja, a vibrant Hindu festival, venerates Goddess Gauri, an embodiment of Shakti. Devotees adorn idols of Gauri with flowers, offer sweets, and chant hymns, seeking her blessings for prosperity and happiness. Celebrated predominantly in Maharashtra and Karnataka, it embodies devotion, tradition, and the spirit of familial unity.

Gangaur (Thursday, April 11): Gangaur is a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated predominantly in Rajasthan, India. It honours the goddess, Gauri, symbolising marital happiness and conjugal love. Married women pray for the well-being of their husbands, while unmarried women seek ideal spouses. Colourful processions, traditional songs, and intricate rituals characterise this joyous occasion.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

April 05: 10:49 AM to 12:24 PM

April 06: 09:14 AM to 10:49 AM

09:14 AM to 10:49 AM April 07: 05:08 PM to 06:43 PM

05:08 PM to 06:43 PM April 08: 07:38 AM to 09:13 AM

07:38 AM to 09:13 AM April 09: 03:33 PM to 05:08 PM

03:33 PM to 05:08 PM April 10: 12:22 PM to 01:58 PM

12:22 PM to 01:58 PM April 11: 01:58 PM to 03:34 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

