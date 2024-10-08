'Underwater metro' themed pandal at Kolkata Durga Puja wows the internet. Watch

Kolkata is known for its unique-themed pandals for Durga Puja which often add a creative spin to the festive spirit. One such pandal has recreated the Kolkata underwater metro. In a video on social media, people can be seen entering the elaborate metro system pandal with escalators. The pandal commemorates forty years of the Kolkata Metro Rail, paying ode to the Green Line underwater metro that began operations earlier this year.(Instagram/@kolkatazzz)

The underwater section from Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. "It’s a proud moment that the section has the first underwater metro transportation tunnel under any major river in our country," he had said.

"Complete look of the first underwater metro themed pandal in Kolkata Jagat Mukherjee Park Durgapuja'24,' read the caption of the video shared on Instagram.

The pandal's theme revolves around the pollution of the Ganga river. The Durga idol takes the form of Goddess Ganga seated on a crocodile in the middle of the river as the deities around her offer prayers.

The pandal's designer said that it required several trips in the underwater metro for his to come up with the design and recreate the metro system for the pandal.

The pandal's realistic metro interiors impressed users on social media who praised the details in the unique pandal from the train seats to the sliding doors as well as the signage.

The coaches of the metro were built on a hydraulic system that vibrates and shakes mimicking the movement of an actual train.

"This looks so real, At first I thought this was really the metro," one user said.

"Bengalis can make anything," said another user.

"Kudos to the makers," said a third user, praising the realistic replica.