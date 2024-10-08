Pakistani influencer shows Karachi's vibrant Navratri celebration: 'Festivals should know no boundaries'

Navratri, a vibrant festival celebrated across India, is currently in full swing. But have you ever imagined how Navratri is celebrated across the border in Pakistan? Despite being a predominantly Muslim country, a video of Navratri festivities from Karachi has gone viral, offering a unique glimpse of the cultural harmony in the city. A viral video showed joyful Navratri celebrations in Pakistan's Karachi.(Instagram/iamdheerajmandhan)

The viral clip, shared by Pakistani influencer Dheeraj Mandhan, captures a local street in Karachi adorned with bright lights, a large photo of Goddess Durga, and the joyful sight of women and children playing daandiya and garba. The video has quickly garnered attention online, amassing over 127,000 views and sparking widespread discussion.

Watch the clip here:

Mini India in Pakistan?

The video was posted with a heartwarming caption that reads: "Navratri Day 4 in Karachi, Pakistan. What if I tell you there is an area where you can find a mandir, masjid, gurudwara, and church all within walking distance? This place is called Mini India by many, but I prefer to call it our Pakistan."

Mandhan expressed his excitement at experiencing Navratri for the first time in his home city, saying, "It was magical, mesmerising, and filled with joy. Everyone was happy, smiling, dancing, and enjoying the festival’s energy." The area shown in the video is known for its diverse religious community, fostering peace and harmony.

Internet reacts to viral clip

The heartwarming video sparked a flood of reactions from viewers. Many expressed their admiration for the cultural unity showcased in the clip.

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, "This is the Pakistan I want to see more of—diverse, peaceful, and united." Another viewer remarked, "What a beautiful sight to see such unity. This gives me hope!" A third user chimed in, saying, "Karachi is full of surprises. The spirit of the festival is so lively here."

Some were pleasantly surprised by the celebration’s scale, with one individual commenting, "I had no idea Navratri was celebrated like this in Pakistan. Truly amazing!" Another echoed the sentiment, writing, "Love how the festival is enjoyed by all. So heartwarming to see." Yet another user added, "Navratri in Karachi looks even more vibrant than some places in India!"