‘Paisey kinne’: Little boy complains to Pakistani cop in viral video, internet says 'bribe is the real issue'

A heartwarming yet poignant video has surfaced on social media featuring a little boy from Pakistan who confidently approached a police officer to report the theft of his chicken. The incident unfolded in Punjab province, where the boy, clad in his school uniform, approached a police officer sitting in a mobile van to share his plight. The video captures the genuine exchange between the two, which was filmed in the local language and has since gone viral. A young Pakistani boy sought police help for his stolen chicken.(YouTube/ Islamic channel )

A touching encounter

In the video, the police officer listens attentively as the boy recounts the details of the theft. The officer encourages him to file a formal First Information Report (FIR) against the suspect, demonstrating a supportive and patient approach. In a particularly touching moment, the innocent boy asks, “How much does it cost to file a complaint?” The officer reassures him, explaining that the process is entirely free.

Social media reactions

The video has ignited a flurry of reactions across social media platforms, with many praising the boy's courage and composure in seeking assistance from law enforcement. One user remarked, "The child is cute and brave! His innocence really shines through as he speaks with the officer." Others expressed a mix of admiration and concern for the boy's understanding of the police system. A commenter pointed out, “Even at his age, he knows the police are corrupt. When the policeman tells him to register an FIR, he asks, 'How much will that cost?' That's the sad truth about Pakistan; even the children know it's full of corruption."

Users have also called for the Punjab Police to take swift action, urging them to locate the suspect and return the chicken to its rightful owner. Another user chimed in, stating, “This situation is sad, but the boy's confidence is commendable. I hope they catch the thief and teach him a lesson!”