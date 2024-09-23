Pakistani influencer dangles from crane for 20th birthday photoshoot. Viral video

Pakistani singer and content creator Rabeeca Khan dangled from a crane for a mid-air birthday photoshoot that has gone viral on social media. Khan’s stunt proved polarising for her 8 million viewers who wondered why she chose such a risky way to bring in her 20th birthday. Rabeeca Khan dangled from a crane for her birthday shoot.(Instagram/@rabeecakhan)

In photos that were first shared on Instagram two days ago, Rabeeca Khan was seen floating in mid-air, seemingly supported by dozens of balloons tied to her back. Dressed in a flame orange dress with a full face of makeup and matching balloons, the Pakistani YouTuber was all smiles as she floated in the air.

Her Instagram followers initially wondered whether heavy Photoshopping had been used to achieve the effect of a woman floating in air, seemingly supported only by balloons. However, one day later, Khan uploaded a behind-the-scenes video which revealed that she actually dangled from a crane for the photo shoot. She wore a safety harness underneath her dress for the shoot.

“This shoot was very difficult, but I always wanted to do something exciting and different. It took a lot of effort, but I have done it well,” Rabeeca Khan explained on Instagram.

In a follow-up video that has been viewed a staggering 8 million times on Instagram, the Pakistani influencer reiterated that the stunt was “very difficult.”

Take a look at the video below:

However, Khan soon turned off the comments section of her posts, possibly after being met with backlash. Her photos and videos were reposted several times on social media platforms like Instagram and X, where some appreciated her for trying to do something different and others shared uncharitable comments.

Khan later shared a YouTube video reacting to some of the comments and memes made on her birthday photo shoot.