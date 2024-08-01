Pakistani influencer nails south Indian look in viral video, sings in Tamil

A Pakistani content creator recently shared a video of herself dressed as a south Indian woman in a viral reel which has garnered over four million views. Roma Arif is based in Lahore, Pakistan. (Instagram/romaarif777)

Roma Arif, who is based in Lahore, shared a reel of donning a traditional saree and blouse, accessorised with flowers in her braided hair, jhumka earrings and bindi, fully embracing the south Indian look.

For the background music of her reel, Arif chose the Instagram-hit song "Nee Pesa Light Ah Aasa Kooda." This track is particularly favoured by content creators and has significantly contributed to the reel's widespread appeal.

The viral reel also features a man wearing a red tilak on his forehead.

Watch the viral video here:

The video posted on July 10 has also found its way to X (formerly Twitter).

Arif, who has over 1.26 lakh followers on Instagram, has also posted another clip of her in the same look, captioning the post: "When you obsessed with Tamil look."

“She's definitely a Tamil girl,” a user said in the comments section.

“She is making me obsessed over Tamil culture,” said a woman Instagram user.

“Pakistanis are now cosplaying as south Indians,” an X user said.

“In Pakistan, people are getting obsessed with south Indian movies these days,” another user said.

The Pakistani influencer, evidently a fan of the viral song originally sung by Sai Abhyankkar and Sai Smriti, has also song the same song in another video she shared on Instagram. However, she failed to impress users, many of whom said her voice did not suit the song.

Watch Roma Arif singing the Tamil song:

(Also Read: Pakistani influencer gives a tour of present-day Heeramandi in Lahore. Watch viral video)

Recently, a viral video showed a travel blogger from Djibouti in East Africa, Sarah Saeed, dancing to a Coke Studio India song at her Korean friend’s wedding.