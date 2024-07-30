African woman shows desi thumkas during surprise dance to Indian song at Korean wedding. Watch

It is often said that art transcends boundaries, and this video shared on Instagram perfectly highlights that. It shows an African woman’s surprise dance performance for her Korean friend. What’s interesting is her song choice - Chaudhary from Coke Studio India. The image shows a woman from Africa dancing to an Indian song while attending her Korean friend’s wedding. (Instagram/@sarahsaidd)

“I performed at my Korean friend's wedding,” travel blogger Sarah Saeed, who hails from the East African country Djibouti, wrote while posting the video on Instagram. In the video, she is seen dancing to the song while wearing a beautiful lehenga. She also mentioned that the video was captured last year in 2023.

“I met Haena at work but with time she became a friend and a sister for me. So when she told me she was getting married, I was literally beaming with so much joy. It was a no brainer that I perform at her wedding. Why on Hindi song? Because it is the only type of music that gives the confidence to dance in front of that many people! I was IN. MY. ELEMENT! “ she added.

Take a look at the beautiful dance here:

With over 1.8 lakh views, the video has further collected nearly 5,200 likes. The share has accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this dance video?

“I love her confidence,” wrote an Instagram user. Another person highlighted the same and added, “Confidence level 100%, I could never.”

While a third expressed, “ Sometimes you don’t have to understand the language to vibe with it, great job,” a fourth person commented, “As someone who speaks the language and as a former dancer, your expressions are perfection.”

The song Chaudhary is a folk-fusion that features both Rajasthani folk and modern music. Composed by Amit Trivedi, it is sung in Hindi and Marwari. This track has been a fan favourite since its release over a decade ago.

What are your thoughts on this African woman’s dance to an Indian song?