‘Divorce Mubarak’: Pakistani woman celebrates end of marriage with dance party. Viral video

A video of a woman celebrating the end of her marriage with a dance party has divided opinions on social media. The video, reportedly from Pakistan, shows the woman in question shaking a leg to a popular Bollywood song that paints marriage as a form of lifelong punishment. Dressed in a purple lehenga, the woman dances to “Zor Ka Jhatka” while her friends cheer her on. A video of a woman dancing to celebrate her divorce has gone viral online.

In the background, a huge banner reads “Divorce Mubarak” - turning the typical “Shaadi Mubarak” greeting on its head.

The video was shared on the Facebook page “My Home Islamabad”, from where it went massively viral online. It shows the woman being showered with banknotes as she dances, apparently to celebrate her divorce.

It is not immediately clear where the video was filmed. According to Pakistani news website Minute Mirror, the woman in the video owns a store in the United States. She threw a divorce party to mark a new beginning.

Take a look at the video below:

The video has garnered millions of views and thousands of comments on Facebook. People in the comments section were either sharply against what they called her “immoral” behaviour or supported her for leaving a relationship with such happiness.

“Divorce should not be celebrated at all. Yes, it frees you from a toxic relationship. Yes, it liberates you from a narcissist. Yes, it is good for your mental health. Yes, you can heal from the trauma. But if we start celebrating the divorce, people will be afraid to get married. The number of proud single mothers is already on the rise. Absent father for children is trauma,” one person opined.

“I am happy for the man she divorced,” another wrote on Facebook.

The video also reached X, where people were more supportive. “Maybe she had a very bad marriage. Let's not judge someone without knowing their side of the story,” an X user said in support of the woman.

“Some marriages are toxic and irreparable, making separation a cause for celebration. Life is short—make the most of it,” X user Shambhavi Pant said.

