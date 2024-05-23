 Woman dances to Aditi Rao Hydari’s Saiyaan Hatto Jaao from Heeramandi. Watch viral video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Woman dances to Aditi Rao Hydari’s Saiyaan Hatto Jaao from Heeramandi. Watch viral video

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 23, 2024 07:02 AM IST

Featured on Aditi Rao Hydari, the song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao from Heeramandi is sung by Barnali Chattopadhyay.

Aditi Rao Hydari's captivating "Saiyaan Hatto Jaao" from Heeramandi has become a fan favourite, inspiring dancers to put their own spin on the song. Joining this trend is Yoshetaa Jogi Singh, whose stunning classical dance performance has left audiences in awe.

The image shows a woman dancing to Aditi Rao Hydari’s Saiyaan Hatto Jaao from Heeramandi. (Instagram/@yoshetaa, Screengrab)
The image shows a woman dancing to Aditi Rao Hydari's Saiyaan Hatto Jaao from Heeramandi. (Instagram/@yoshetaa, Screengrab)

Clad in a vibrant pink and neon green traditional outfit, Yoshetaa showcases her impressive technique throughout the video, perfectly capturing the essence of the song.

The dancer shared her video with the name of the song in the caption, accompanied by several emojis.

Check out her performance here:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 4.5 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated close to 24,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. A few showed their reactions using heart emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about this viral dance video?

“Graceful as ever,” posted an Instagram user.

“It is always a treat to watch you dance,” shared another.

“Awesome, you have used this classical music rightly,” praised a third.

“So graceful,” joined a fourth.

“You are simply amazing and so graceful! Waiting eagerly for the workshop,” wrote a fifth.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his OTT debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The Netflix India Original is a period drama that revolves around the lives of courtesans in Heeramandi, a locality in Lahore in the pre-Independence era, and their eventual clash with the Britishers.

The song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao is sung by Barnali Chattopadhyay and featured on Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the courtesan Bibbojaan in the show.

What are your thoughts on this dancer’s rendition of Aditi Rao Hydari’s dance to Saiyaan Hatto Jaao from Heeramandi?

 

    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

News / Trending / Woman dances to Aditi Rao Hydari’s Saiyaan Hatto Jaao from Heeramandi. Watch viral video
© 2024 HindustanTimes
