Pakistani influencer gives a tour of present day Heeramandi in Lahore. Watch viral video
A video by a Pakistani influencer capturing glimpses of present day Heeramandi in Lahore has prompted people to post varied reactions.
A Pakistani influencer’s video of present day Heeramandi in Lahore has gone viral on social media. The clip captures how this place, which recently made it to the headlines due to Sanjay Leela Bansali’s OTT debut by the same name, is now a “food hub for local cuisine and history enthusiasts”.
The video is posted on the Instagram page The Orange Wall. “To those who can’t visit in person, here is a virtual tour of present day Heeramandi, Lahore. Known now as the Old City and Androon Sheher, it is still holding on to the grandeur and magnanimity of days gone by. Broken, worn down in some places, but still full of life. It is now a food hub for local cuisine and history enthusiasts, alike,” reads the caption posted along with the video.
The viral video opens to show a singer’s beautiful performance. It then takes people on a virtual tour through Heeramandi, which includes puppet shows, a horse carriage ride, and delicious food.
Take a look at the video of present day Heeramandi:
The video was shared earlier this month, and since then, it has accumulated nearly 4.1 lakh views. The video has further collected nearly 4,7000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.
What did Instagram users say about this video?
“What is the area called now?” asked an Instagram user. The influencer replied, “Food Street, Old Lahore, Androon Sheher.” The Instagram user then questioned, “Does it still have haveli? Liked shown on the show?” The influencer wrote, “Ah yes, there are still countless havelis preserved. Some have been turned into public offices, universities, and heritage sites. We will cover them all soon!”
Another added, “That puppet show was probably my favourite thing, gotta preserve the arts!”
However, not everyone was happy with the video. Just like this individual who wrote, “Why are people promoting this place?”.
Courtesans in Heeramandi were at their height of power in the Mughal era (1500s—mid-1800s). During the British era, it was relegated to a red-light zone. The place was shuttered following a police crackdown in 2009, putting an end to the brothels of the place.
(With inputs from AFP)
