Pakistani man takes giant lion for stroll in jaw-dropping video: ‘He shouldn’t be here'

Lions, feared as one of nature’s most formidable predators, are not often associated with calm, affectionate behaviour. Yet, an Instagram video has flipped this narrative, showing a man in Pakistan casually walking alongside a massive male lion as if it were a pet dog or cat. The clip, posted by digital creator Mian Saqib, has garnered widespread attention, amassing over a million views. A Pakistani man’s Instagram video of walking with a male lion has gone viral.(Instagram/@miansaqib363)

Daring interaction with wild predator

Known for his bold interactions with wild animals, the man frequently shares videos of close encounters with tigers, lions and other predators.

In this latest footage, the lion exhibits a surprisingly relaxed demeanour, strolling alongside its human companion without any sign of aggression. This unusual display of calm has shocked viewers and sparked extensive online discussion.

Diverse reactions from social media

The video has elicited a range of comments from viewers. Pradeep Kumar was astonished, saying, "I can’t believe my eyes. This lion looks so calm! How is this even possible?" Similarly, Omar Sayyed found the scene both thrilling and unsettling, remarking, "This is both thrilling and terrifying. Such an amazing bond, but it’s hard to ignore the risks involved."

Chirag Saini admired the bravery on display, commenting, "Incredible! The courage shown here is something else. Not sure if I’d ever have the guts to try this myself." However, not all responses were positive. Bilal Hassan expressed concern over safety, noting, "This seems highly irresponsible. Wild animals are unpredictable, and this could end badly."

Sara Javed, while impressed, questioned the ethics of such interactions, stating, "It’s impressive but also worrying. These animals deserve to live in their natural habitat, not as part of a social media stunt."

This is not the first time such a video has sparked debate. In a previous viral clip, the same person shared a moment where a lioness affectionately embraced him, appearing to hug him tightly.

This unexpected display of tenderness further astonished viewers, while others raised concerns about the unpredictability of wild animals.