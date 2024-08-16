Pakistanis join Indians to sing Jana Gana Mana at UK’s Piccadilly Circus. Watch viral video

India celebrated its Independence Day on Thursday, August 15, to commemorate its freedom from British rule. People flooded the social media platforms with numerous videos and images of how they celebrated the country’s 78th Independence Day. Among them is a video that shows a group of Indians singing Jana Gana Mana and a few Pakistanis joining them. The image shows Pakistanis and Indians singing Jana Gana Mana. (Instagram/@faridqureshi_uk)

A journalist working with Pakistan media outlet Ary News captured the moment and posted it on Instagram.

“‘Divided by Britain, United in Britain’ Pakistanis and Indians celebrating Independence Day together, in this video audience showing respect to India’s National Anthem, previous video is of Pakistan’s national anthem equally respected by both Pakistanis and Indians at Piccadilly Circus and the credit goes to Singer Amir Hashmi,” Farid Qureshi wrote.

The video he shared shows people with flags of both India and Pakistan singing Jana Gana Mana. A few of them are also spotted recording the moment.

Take a look at the clip here:

Since being shared, the video has gone crazy viral with over 2.1 million views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some shared that the video won them over, others argued that it is done only for social media views. A few reacted to the clip using heart emoticons.

An individual wrote, “This what Educated people do.” Another added, “Now this is Irony. Celebrating independence day in the same country Who we got rid of,.”

Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 14, just a day before India. Qaumī Tarānāh is the country’s National Anthem, written by Hafeez Jalandhari in 1952.

What are your thoughts on this video of Indians and Pakistanis singing Jana Gana Mana together?