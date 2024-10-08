Durga Puja celebrated at Times Square for the first time. Watch stunning videos

Durga Puja made its grand debut at the iconic Times Square in New York as scores of Indian-Americans joined the celebration. The two-day event, organised by The Bengali Club USA, kicked off with the traditional Nabami Puja and Durga Stotras to mark the ninth day of the puja.(X/@Im_twinkle_1004)

Viral videos showed a Durga Puja Pandal in the middle of the busy New York city landmark as dozens of people reached the spot to enjoy the momentous event.

Instagram influencer Ruchika Jain, shared a video, announcing the beginning of the festival and invited all Indian-Americans to join the festivities.

The two-day event, organised by The Bengali Club USA, kicked off with the traditional Nabami Puja and Durga Stotras to mark the ninth day of the puja.

Watch the viral video here:

These were followed by Nabami Puja Anjali to the beloved Goddess before transitioning to the Dashami Puja where devotees bid farewell to the Goddess.

The iconic Sindur Khela, a Bengali tradition where married women applied vermilion to each other, also took place at the Time Square which scores of onlookers watching the passionate celebrations.

At the end of the event, a Bollywood Dance Musical event was organised to wrap up the two-day festival. (Also read: Durga Puja 2024: Best pandals to visit in Delhi for the best Ashtami and Navami experience)

“Soft power of Indians”

The videos which have thousands of likes on Instagram and X were praised by users who rejoiced the global celebration of Durga Puja.

X users also shared pictures from the Durga Puja, praising the event for bringing Indian-Americans closer to home during the festive season. "Starting my morning to see this beautiful picture. Durga Puja is being held for the first time at Times Square, New York," wrote one user.

"This is the soft power of Indians. Congratulations for celebration in New York," read another comment.

"A historic celebration! For the first time ever, Durga Puja graced Times Square, bringing the heart of Bengali culture to the center of New York City. A momentous occasion for the Indian diaspora and a vibrant showcase of tradition on a global stage," said a third user. (Also read: New York's Times Square lights up for Mahashivratri; ‘Har Har Mahadev’ chants echo)