New York entrepreneur reveals dark hobby on dating app: ‘Work as executioner in Saudi Arabia’

Dating misadventures often make for funny stories, but this one profile on a dating app is the perfect embodiment of dark humour. The profile in question belongs to a New York resident and begins normally enough - the man introduces himself as an entrepreneur who is interested in meeting women. So far, so good. An entrepreneur's 'hobby' of working as an executioner has stunned the internet (Representational image)

It’s only when potential matches reach the next sentence that they get a jolt. The New York entrepreneur reveals that he works as an executioner in Saudi Arabia as a “hobby.”

“I'm an entrepreneur and also work as an executioner in Saudi Arabia. If that scares you then l apologize. It's more like a hobby (I don't do it as often as before since I don't live in Saudi Arabia anymore),” reads his dating profile. “Other than that I like watching movies, going out, listening to music etc,” the man said.

The profile gained viral attention after an X user posted a screenshot of it on the social media platform. “Friend saw this guy on the apps lol,” the user wrote.

Take a look at the post below:

The post has gone viral with over a million views on X, along with hundreds of comments. People in the comments section were shocked and amused in equal measure by the dark turn that the introduction took.

“My hobbies include listening to music, going out, cutting people’s heads off, watching movies, the usual,” joked one person in the comments section.

“I’m telling myself that he has to mean something else and maybe English isn’t his first language and it got lost in translation but I can’t figure out what,” another said.

“The part that its a hobby makes it somehow worse,” a user opined.

Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world to still use decapitation (beheading) as a method of executing death row prisoners. Death penalty can be awarded for a long list of crimes, including homosexuality, adultery, murder and treason, among others.