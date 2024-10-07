Durga Puja 2024: Best pandals to visit in Delhi for the best Ashtami and Navami experience

The grand scale celebration of Durga Puja in West Bengal is breathtaking, with every alley lighting up with pandals, old Bengali classic songs, and of course, food stalls of jhalmuri, ghugni, phuchka, cutlets, chats, and more. It’s an emotional moment to be away from the mesmerising celebrations of Durga Puja, but several places in Delhi capture the essence of the Durga Puja festival. Durga Puja is a cultural experience that is full of enthusiasm and joy.(Pexels)

ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji, Kajol to Patralekhaa: Let these Bengali Bollywood beauties inspire your Durga Puja saree look

Chittaranjan Park Durga Puja

Chittaranjan Park, or CR Park, is often dubbed 'Mini Bengal' in the heart of Delhi due to its large Bengali community. The area hosts eight Durga Puja pandals, from the Mela Ground to the Kali Mandir. The Anandamela food festival is also held here, offering scrumptious Bengali delicacies, with even local residents setting up stalls of home-cooked food.

New Delhi Kali Bari Temple Durga Puja

New Delhi Kali Bari temple, in Mandir Marg, is a temple for Goddess Kali, who is also one of the avatars of Goddess Durga. The temple established in 1931, has one of the oldest Durga Puja. Subhas Chandra Bose was the first president of the organising committee.

Kashmere Gate Durga Puja

The Kashmere Gate Durga Puja is the oldest in Delhi, dating back to 1910. It is organized by the Bangla Senior Secondary School. The pandal is renowned for its beautiful decorations.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024: Did you know Maa Durga got her 10 weapons from 10 Gods? Here's who gave what and why

Minto Road Durga Puja

The pandal is famous for Dhunuchi Naach, a traditional Durga Puja dance. The celebrations are filled with high-spirits, fervour, and zeal. It also has numerous food stalls, dhaki performances, and musical celebrations.

Matri Mandir Durga Puja

Matri Mandir Durga Puja in Safdarjung Enclave has a variety of cultural elements. Devotees enjoy traditional Indian dance and music performances. From bhog to local food stalls, the Durga Puja celebration here is full of enthusiastic energy.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024 day 4: Don't miss these 5 astrology and Vastu tips for auspicious and prosperous life