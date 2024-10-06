Bengali art and culture at the Durga Puja celebration in Pune 

Established in 1965, Bangiya Sanskriti Samsad (BSS) is one of the oldest cultural and literary social organisations in Pune, dedicated to promoting the rich heritage of Bengali culture and literature in and around the city. This Pandal is unique in that it was decorated entirely with eco-friendly materials such as ice cream sticks, mirrors, rice glue, and garments. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

The organisation has been celebrating Durgotsav for the past 84 years in Pune. For the past 38 years (except pandemic years 2020 and 2021), the Durga Puja has been celebrated on the premises of Congress Bhawan at Shivajinagar in Pune. This year too, the celebration will take place between October 7 and 13. For the celebration, a pandal depicting Bengali traditional art has been set up at Congress Bhavan.

Twenty artists from drought-prone parts of West Bengal travelled to Pune to present traditional Bengali art styles, including Bankura art, in pandal decoration at Congress Bhavan. This Pandal is unique in that it was decorated entirely with eco-friendly materials such as ice cream sticks, mirrors, rice glue, and garments.

Chandrakant Mandal, an artist who has been working on Pandal decoration for the past 35 years, stated that the colours and symbols used in Pandal decoration have cultural significance in Bengali culture. Furthermore, the handicraft used here depicts Bankura art, a classic Bengali art form. The usage of an ice cream stick, a mirror, and utensils is unique to this decoration.

“This was my second year in Pune for Durga Puja Pandal decoration; the previous year, I worked in the Dehu area. This is my first time decorating a pandal in Congress Bhavan, and it has been a pleasure to work here.”

Anupam Kashyapi, a life member of BSS, stated, “The horse stationed in Pandal has a special soil work from the Bankura district, which is prone to drought conditions. The artisans who decorated the Pandal came from several districts, notably Bishnupur in Bankura and Diamond Harbour. In this decoration, bambu and mirror work were used. Apart from Pandal Decoration, artists from remote districts of West Bengal came to Pune to make Durga and other idols. For about a month, these artists have been in Pune, working feverishly to finish the work for the event.”

Aside from the Congress Bhavan, Durga Puja is held in different parts of the city. The Durga Puja event’s main features include the Bengali culinary festival “Ananad Mela,” as well as performances of traditional Bengali dance, games, and the Sindur Khela custom.