Rani Mukerji, Kajol to Patralekhaa: Let these Bengali Bollywood beauties inspire your Durga Puja saree look

Durga Puja is a celebration that Bengalis eagerly await with bated breath. The festival also marks the much-anticipated ‘market-ing’ phase, a more colloquial way of referring to Durga Puja shopping. Those four-five days of Puja are all about pandal hopping, marveling at the unique iterations of the Goddess as per the pandal’s theme, and of course, indulging in the ultimate gastronomic feast. Nailing the looks all these days is exhilarating. These Bollywood divas have nailed the art of draping the nine yards with these stand-out looks that can be the inspiration for your Durga Puja OOTD.(Instagram)

The ‘market-ing’ involves a rigorous process. Wandering through markets, inspecting clothing to match your carefully curated mood boards, and splurging on the perfect finds are at the very core of the festive essence. Here are some Bollywood Bengali divas who can inspire your Durga Puja OOTD.

Kajol: Bright, festive colours

Kajol mastered the festive saree looks by either dolling up in solid monochrome or balancing with a gradient style. (Instagram)

Festive colours like orange, yellow, and red emanate warmth and cheer. Despite the consensus of crowning these colours as festive hues, how to carry them often becomes perplexing. But let Kajol be your muse for that. Go full monochrome with red or yellow, accessorising with bindi and long neckpieces. Otherwise, wear both colours and balance them by introducing a third colour. Kajol wore a white saree with a gradient of red, pink and yellow colours on the border.

Konkona Sensharma: Pastels and florals

Pastel colours exude the 'demure' energy. (Instagram)

Embrace the graceful feminine side by draping yourself in pastels and florals. Take inspiration from Konkona Sensharma, whose pastel, floral sarees are perfect to radiate a subtle, dreamy moment. Floral patterns inherently impart a soft feminine essence, that’s dainty and classy. When you’re looking forward to creating this look, make sure the saree’s fabric is lightweight and gossamer-like. In both looks, Konkana paired statement earrings. Devoid of any neckpiece, it allows the delicate saree to dazzle with its own ethereal charm.

Rani Mukherji: Warm and neutral

The warm neutral colour palette ranges from subtle glam with beige to bold glam with chocolate brown. (Instagram)

Rani Mukherji’s saree looks in warm colours are iconic. When you’re unsure about your outfit and neither vibrant festive colours nor soft pastels appeal, warm neutrals like beige, brown, and cream come to the rescue. Especially when it’s a silk saree, as Rani Mukherji consistently nails every silk saree look, it elevates the outfit to the next level.

Mouni Roy: Black with prints and accents

Often, we are quick to shy away from black during the festive season, leaning towards more vibrant colours. However, Mouni Roy’s black saree look shows us how to embrace black as a festive outfit. It’s a known fact that no colour does elegance quite like black. It’s easy to style, goes with anything, and shines with its understated glam. Mouni Roy’s black saree look is ideal for channelling that effortless sophistication.

Mouni aced the saree look by draping a black saree with white polka dot prints and a solid magenta colour running along the borders. So next time you pick a black saree, ensure it has colours along the border for a pop of colour or abstract print. Don’t overlook black’s power to turn your puja looks jaw-dropping. Finish the look by accessorizing with oxidized neckpieces to bring an extra oomph to the black.

Patralekhaa: Experimental and fun

Patralekhaa goes the extra step to show that a puja look is all about experimenting and evoking your chic personality. As they say, your fashion should reflect your personality and individual style; Patralekhaa’s corset-saree outfit perfectly embodies this concept. She wore a corset blouse with a pink saree, forgoing the conventional draping style, with the pallu crisscrossing over her shoulder. Accessorize with statement neckpieces, as she did, by choosing a layered pearl choker to accentuate the neckline.

