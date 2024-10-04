Navratri 2024: Places to visit in India for a vibrant Garba experience

Navratri is a nine-day festival dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. It includes sacred rituals and prayers, accompanied by rigorous fasting. But Navratri is also a time to let loose and celebrate the divine energy with zeal, particularly through the traditional dance form of Garba. The dance celebrates the divine powers of the Goddess. (Unsplash)

Originating from Gujarat, Garba is performed during Navratri nights. It infuses the night with electrifying festive energy as participants, dressed in colourful bandhani chaniya cholis adorned with mirrorwork, and kurta-dhoti, twirl and synchronize their dance in large circles. Whether grooving to Bollywood hits or clapping to devotional songs, experiencing a Garba night is a must. Here are some places in India for the perfect Garba night experience.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad has energetic Garba celebrations in every alley. Sway to the Gujarati music, while you devour traditional delicacies. The Garba outfits are easily available in the local bazaars. In fact you’ll get better and more genuine quality there. Garba enthusiasts throng the local markets to get their hands on oxidised jewellery and embroidered traditional outfits. The entire city lights up at night to celebrate Garba night.

Vadodara

Another Gujarati city that captures the authentic essence of Garba night. As the saying goes, to experience something in its truest form, visit its roots. From witnessing vibrant cultural performances to joining in the grand, surreal scale of the Garba dances, you’ll celebrate Navratri like never before in Vadodara. The United Way of Baroda Garba Mahotsav is the largest and most famous Garba event in India, even mentioned in the Limca Book of Records as the largest Garba ground.

Mumbai

Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, puts on a spectacular show for Garba night. Numerous locations across the city come alive with Garba celebrations. Grand events like the Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak, often called the ‘Garba Queen’ for her melodious Navratri tunes, draw crowds from all over India.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi and Noida put up a dazzling display of colour and dance on Garba nights. The festivities are marked by high spirits, with people enthusiastically joining the Garba dance. Hauz Khas has a great many places for Garba. Many malls, such as Pacific Mall NSP, also host Garba events. Here you also get to experience a unique form of Garba- the silent Garba. In Noida and Greater Noida, Garba parties are organised on grand scale on final days of Navratri as well.

Surat

Surat has numerous Garba spots, with Gujarati singers performing traditional folk songs at the celebrations. The city's vibrant atmosphere during Navratri feels immersive and cultural. Surat is an underrated spot for Garba and offers relaxed, less-crowded Garba celebrations.

