Rani Mukherji's red tunic and white pants look proves that comfort is the ultimate styling secret

Rani Mukerji celebrated World Rose Day with cancer-affected children. For the event, she dressed up in a classy outfit. She wore a Payal Khandwala pleated tunic top and white lounge pants. The entire ensemble was breezy and relaxed. It exuded a simple, yet sophisticated charm. Rani Mukerji wore a red scarlet tunic with breezy white pants for the event.(Instagram/@varindertchawla)

Rani’s look

Rani Mukerj’s red pleated tunic from Payal Khandwala, had a relaxed vibe to it by how it effortlessly draped and flowed around her frame. The silhouette was relaxed and easy-going. The tunic had a cape-style breeziness to it. The deep red hue of the tunic resembled the vibrant colour of a red rose.

To keep the outfit balanced, she paired it with a white, flowy pant. The neutral white colour complemented the vibrancy of the red tunic well, enhancing the refined outfit and making it appear graceful and elegant. Her footwear matched her red tunic. The actor wore a pair of red pumps. Styling her hair in a sleek ponytail, her big golden earrings were statement pieces.

The pleated tunic from Payal Khandwala costs Rs.12,500, as listed on the official website, while the pant is Rs. 5,900. Her pumps were the Red Leather Queen Margaret Pumps from Gucci. The surprisingly affordable ensemble reflected that when an outfit is kept simple and understated, a truly elegant style can be achieved. Her outfit was comfortable and served as a sartorial inspiration for everyday looks.

About work front

Debuting in 1996, in her father’s Bengali movie Biyer Pool, her first Hindi film was Raja Ki Aayegi Bharat in 1997. Rani Mukerji’s last movie was Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, where she played the compelling character of a fierce mother. In 2025, Mardaani 3’s production will start, with Rani Mukherjee reprising the role of the cop Shivani Shivaji Roy.

