World Rose Day, also known as the Day for the Welfare of Cancer Patients is, as the title suggests, dedicated to the welfare of cancer patients - encouraging them to live a better quality of life with hope and courage while also encouraging people around the world to work towards bringing cheer and hope into the lives of all those people who have been affected by cancer. It is an opportunity to support and show solidarity with cancer patients and their families while reminding patients and their caregivers, that they are not alone in this battle against the deadly disease. Day for the Welfare of Cancer Patients 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration of World Rose Day (Photo by Twitter/webuygoldsilver)

Date:

World Rose Day or Day for the Welfare of Cancer Patients is observed annually on September 22.

History:

World Rose Day for the Welfare of Cancer Patients was first observed in honour of 12-year-old Melinda Rose from Canada, who was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer known as Askin’s Tumour. Even while the doctors had only given her weeks to live, she went on to live for 6 months and spent her time bringing joy and hope to all the diagnosed people around her.

She reached out to all the cancer patients, sharing poems, letters and emails with them, to bring some cheer into their lives. Her kindness and optimism serve as a reminder to us all, that even in the most bleak of all situations, hope is what keeps us going.

Significance and celebration:

The significance of the rose in World Rose Day lies in its symbolism since a rose is not only a beautiful flower but also represents love, care and compassion hence, on this day people give roses to cancer patients as a gesture of love, support and encouragement where these roses are not just tokens of affection but also symbols of hope, positivity and the belief in a better tomorrow. By offering roses to cancer patients and their caregivers, people extend their concern and offer tenderness in the face of this harsh disease as unfortunately, the medical and science fields are yet to come up with an absolute cure for cancer, despite their constant dedication to this cause.

However, we can all contribute in our own way by being mindful of their suffering and ensuring that we care for them and contribute to their strength so that they may continue fighting while pushing World Rose Day as a time for cancer patients to share their stories, experiences and insights with others. The day serves as a reminder of the importance of early detection, treatment and emotional support for cancer patients where various cancer support organisations and healthcare institutions may host events and activities to mark this day and raise awareness about cancer-related issues to acknowledge the challenges faced by cancer patients and offer them hope, love and support as they navigate their journey towards recovery and well-being.