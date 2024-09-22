Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor and more stars stun in sarees at NBT Utsav: Who wore what

Bollywood stars sparkled bright at Saturday night's NBT Utsav event in Mumbai. Stars and celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Navya Nanda looked stunning in ethnic wear while Kartik Aaryan turned up all formal in a three-piece suit. Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Karisma Kapoor all wore sarees to the NBT Utsav event.

Who wore what?

Bhumi turned up in a black floral saree from Ashdeen with a beaded, pearl blouse. She tied her hair in a bun. Ananya Panday was likely the best dressed star of the night in her stunning golden saree and multi-colour necklace. Karisma Kapoor wore a floral ivory and pink saree from Anita Dongre’s Bridal 2021 collection with an ivory blouse.

Sharvari Wagh looked stunning in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga with dark, off-shoulder blouse while Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly also turned up in a white ensemble. Navya Nanda looked angelic in a light blue saree while Hina Khan arrived in a rani pink suit. Radhika Madan wore a black embroidered anarkali to the event.

Check out their pictures here:

Radhika Madan, Navya Nanda and Hina Khan at the event.

Prajakta Koli, Kartik Aaryan and Kiran Rao at the event.

Rupali Ganguly, Sharvari and Karisma Kapoor with Ananya Panday.

What is everyone up to?

Videos from the event also showed Karisma Kapoor hanging out with Ananya and Navya. Navya is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She is the daughter of their daughter, Shweta Nanda. Navya recently joined IIM Ahmedabad for an MBA course.

Ananya recently starred in Amazon Prime Video series Call Me Bae, in which she played a rich young woman who falls onto bad times. She will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL.

Sharvari recently delivered Vedaa with John Abraham, after the success of Munjya. Her next will be Alpha with Alia Bhatt, a YRF Spy Universe instalment.

Hina Khan has been making regular public appearances despite her breast cancer treatment. Recently, she walked the ramp at a fashion show. Khan was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and she updated her fans about the diagnosis on June 28 through an Instagram post.

The actor has been a prominent face in the television industry and has featured in projects like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She has also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 where she emerged as the first runner-up.