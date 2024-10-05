Navratri 2024: Celeb inspired makeup and hair looks to try this festive season

With the air sweet-scented right now, it is proof that Navratri celebrations are in full bloom. People of all age groups indulge in the festivities with creative and alluring hair and makeup looks. This Navratri, get ready to groove your Garba moves in the vibrant colours of the festive season. Celeb-inspired makeup and hair looks to try this Navratri.(Photos: Instagram)

Soft glam

Enhance your natural beauty with a subtle, nude eyeshadow that complements your skin tone. Pair it with a high-definition highlighter to accentuate your cheekbones and create a radiant glow. Finally, add a touch of drama with a perfectly winged eyeliner that will make your eyes truly pop.

Bold and beautiful

Dark and bold eye makeup is all the rage right now. Pair a dark eyeshadow shade with smudged winged eyeliner for a daring look to steal the show and further enhance your facial features.

Gracefully gilded

Create a glamorous and festive look with a flowing, wavy braid parted in the middle. Achieve these effortless waves using a barrel hair curler for a touch of Hollywood glam. To elevate your look even further, accessorise your braid with sparkling gold jhumkas or traditional parandas for a touch of luxury and drama.

A windswept glow

Choose a rosy pink blush for a subtle and soft look for the festive season. Play up the minimalism trend with a loose hairdo, such as a low bun for an elegant, put-together look.

Half updo

You can never go wrong with loose, beachy waves for special occasions. Opt for a graceful half-up half-down, and add an interesting twist to it by incorporating accessories or jewellery like heavy jhumkas or ear chains to tie your look together.

Modernity meets tradition

Go modern with your hair and makeup to jazz up your traditional outfits this festive season. Opt for a dewy base and pair it with a bold eyeshadow to emphasise the eyes. Finish off with a nude or light lip shade to achieve a royal look and let your ensemble do the talking.