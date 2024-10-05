Navratri 2024: Did you know Maa Durga got her 10 weapons from 10 Gods? Here's who gave what and why

Navratri is a time to celebrate the colourful, vibrant festival with our loved ones and also learn more about the Hindu mythology. The Navratis (nine nights) are dedicated to the worship of nine forms of Maa Durga, culminating with Vijay Dashmi. This was the day she slayed evil demon Mahishasura. But did you know that the Goddess got help from other powerful Gods too? (Also read: Happy Navratri 2024: Top 40 wishes, images, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on Shardiya Navratri) Navrati 2024: Maa Durga fought the evil Mahishasura with help from 10 weapons given to her by powerful Gods.

The creation of Maa Durga

Mahishasura was a powerful shape-shifting demon who could not be defeated by any man or god. He was granted this boon by Lord Brahma. As his arrogance grew, he began terrorizing both gods and humans, threatening the balance of the universe.

The gods came together, realizing they couldn't defeat Mahishasura by themselves. Therefore, Maa Durga, a goddess born from their collective energies, was created.

The 10 weapons

The gods each gifted Maa Durga with their most powerful weapons as a mark to restore cosmic order and balance. These weapons were not only physical tools but also symbolic representations of divine virtues and strengths that Durga would need in her battle against Mahishasura.

These were:

Trishul- Given by Lord Shiva

The trident represents courage and the ability to destroy evil. The trident is dearest to Lord Shiva and is often depicted in his right hand with a ‘damru’ tied at the nape.

Sudarshan Chakra - Given by Lord Vishnu

Vishnu's discus represents the cycle of time and the power to obliterate enemies. He used it during the Battle of Kurukshetra in Mahabharata too, in his form as Krishna.

Shankha- Given by Varuna (God of Water)

The conch is a symbol of the cosmic sound 'Om,' which signifies the essence of creation and victory. It also serves to calm and purify the mind.

Gada - Given by Lord Hanuman or Lord Vishnu

The mace symbolizes strength and power. It represents the ability to crush ego and ignorance, bringing justice and righteousness. Through the entire Ramayana, Hanuman was not seen without his mace, his choice off weapon to defeat Ravana's demon army.

Bow and Arrow - Given by Vayu (Wind God)

The bow symbolizes energy, and the arrows represent focus and intention. Together, they symbolize the capacity to overcome distance and obstacles to reach the target.

Sword - Given by Lord Ganesha

Lord Ganesha, gave his sword to Maa Durga. The sword respresents death and justice.

Parashu - Given by Lord Vishwakarma (God of Craftsmanship)

The axe signifies the severance of attachments and destruction of materialism, helping to break free from the cycle of life and death.

Lotus Flower - Given by Brahma (God of Creation)

The lotus represents purity and spiritual power. It remains untouched by the impurities of the world.

Spear - Given by Agni (God of Fire)

The spear symbolizes the fiery energy that destroys evil. It also represents focus and the power of righteousness.

Shield - Given by Kaal (God of Time or Death)

The shield signifies protection from harm, symbolizing the defense against negative energies and evil forces.

Other versions of this legend also mention a different collection of weapons, including a thunderbolt by Lord Indra, and a snake by Lord Shiva.

With help of these weapons, the Goddess slays the demon and restores peace upon Earth.