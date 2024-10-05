Navratri day 3: PM Narendra Modi seeks Maa Chandraghanta's blessings

Navratri 2024 is here, and like every year, it is being celebrated with grandeur. Navratri – literally translating to nine nights – is a festival that celebrates the nine forms of Goddess Durga on each day. The forms of Maa Durga that are worshipped during Navratri are - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 5, shared a video of Maa Chandraghanta’s prayers on his X profile and offered his prayers and salutations to Maa Chandraghanta. (Instagram/@narendramodi, Pinterest)

On the third day of Navratri, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 5, shared a video of Maa Chandraghanta’s prayers on his X profile and offered his prayers and salutations to Maa Chandraghanta.

ALSO READ: Navratri Day 3: All about Chandraghanta Mata, significance of her worship, colour, shubh muhurat, mantra

PM Modi shared a tweet in Hindi that translates to - “Millions of salutations to the feet of Maa Chandraghanta in Navratri today! May the Goddess bless all her devotees with a successful life. This prayer of hers is for all of you.”

Know all about Maa Chandraghanta

Maa Chandraghanta is the third form of Maa Durga – also known as the married form of the goddess, maa Chandraghanta means one who is shaped like a bell. Maa Chandraghanta is known as the fierce and powerful form of Maa Durga who has a half-moon on her forehead shaped like a bell.

Maa Chandraghanta is also revered as Maa Chandrakhanda, Maa Vrikahvahini or Maa Chandrika. According to Hindu traditions, it is believed that offering puja to Maa Chandraghanta can bless a devotee with grace, bravery and courage.

ALSO READ: Navratri colours 2024: Day-wise list of 9 colours of Navratri, all about their significance. Today’s shade is…

Maa Chandraghanta has ten hands and rides a tigress. Each of her hands hold significant weapons. Her left fifth hand is positioned in Varada Mudra signifying the granting of wishes, while her right fifth hand is placed in Abhaya Mudra, signifying fearlessness and protection.

It is believed that the sound of the moon and the bell on her forehand can help in warding off evils from our lives.

About Shardiya Navratri

This year, Shardiya Navratri started on October 3, and will go on till October 13 – which will be celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. In West Bengal, Shardiya Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja – one of the largest festivals of the state.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024: Celeb inspired makeup and hair looks to try this festive season