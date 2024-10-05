Navratri 2024 Day 3: All about Maa Chandraghanta, significance of worshipping her, Day 3 colour, shubh muhurat, mantra

Navratri 2024 Day 3: The third day of Navratri is on Saturday (October 5). During Shardiya Navratri, Hindu devotees worship Maa Druga and her nine avatars. The nine incarnations of Adi Shakti are known as Navdurgas - they are Maa Shailputri, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Know all about Maa Chandraghanta, who is worshipped on Day 3. Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of Navratri.

Navratri 2024 Day 3: Significance of worshipping Maa Chandraghanta

Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of Shardiya Navratri. She is one of the nine forms of Maa Durga and governs the planet Shukra. The goddess mounts the tigress and is depicted with ten hands. She also carries a lotus flower, arrow, dhanush, and japa mala (prayer beads) in her four right hands and keeps the fifth right hand in Abhaya Mudra. Meanwhile, she carries trishul, gada, sword, and a kamandal in her four left hands and keeps the fifth left hand in Varada Mudra.

According to Drik Panchang, Maa Chandraghanta is the married avatar of Maa Parvati. After marrying Lord Shiva, she started adorning her forehead with a half-moon or Chandra. Therefore, she came to be known as Maa Chandraghanta. She is the peaceful form of Maa Parvati.

According to mythology, the sound of the moon and bell on her forehead can expel all types of spirits. During her battle with the demons, the sound produced by her bell sent thousands of wicked demons to the abode of the God of Death. Those who worship Devi in this form get eternal power and strength.

Navratri 2024 Day 3: Puja vidhi, samagri, colour and shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings for the third day of Shardiya Navratri -

Brahma muhurat of Tritiya Tithi - 4:38 am to 05:27 am

Abhijit muhurat - 11:46 am to 12:33 pm

Vijaya muhurat - 2:07 pm to 02:55 pm

On day 3, wake up early and wear new clothes, preferably in orange. Place the idol of the Goddess on a chowki or your puja sthaan. Bathe it with Kesar, Ganga Jal, and Kewra. Then, dress the Goddess in new clothes and offer her yellow flowers, Jasmine, panchamrit, and mishri. Devotees should also offer a special kheer bhog to Maa Chandraghanta.

The auspicious colour of the day is orange. If you wear this shade during the puja, the goddess will bestow you with warmth and exuberance. This colour is full of positive energy and keeps the person upbeat.

Navratri 2023 Day 3: Puja mantra, prathana, stuti and stotra:

Prathana: Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta

Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta

Puja mantra: Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah

Stuti: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthit

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Strota: Apaduddharini Tvamhi Adya Shaktih Shubhparam

Animadi Siddhidatri Chandraghante Pranamamyaham

Chandramukhi Ishta Datri Ishtam Mantra Swarupinim

Dhanadatri, Anandadatri Chandraghante Pranamamyaham

Nanarupadharini Ichchhamayi Aishwaryadayinim

Saubhagyarogyadayini Chandraghante Pranamamyaham