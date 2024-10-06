Navratri 2024 day 4: Don't miss these 5 astrology and Vastu tips for auspicious and prosperous life

Navratri 2024: This is an auspicious time to tap into the transformative positive energy. The nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped with deep spiritual reverence. With positive energy, this is the ideal time to incorporate certain astrology and Vastu shastra tips in life to gain prosperity and remove all the hurdles. The time of Navratri is divine and one can harness its power with the help of Vastu tips.(Pexels)

Facing east or north during puja

Navratri involves extensive puja and worship of the goddess, and the direction you face while performing these rituals holds great significance. It is advisable to face either east or north during the puja. Facing east is considered highly auspicious, as it symbolizes the rising sun, representing new beginnings and positivity. On the other hand, facing north is connected to attracting prosperity, as this direction is linked to Lord Kubera, the deity of wealth.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024: Eat guilt-free during festive season by following easy tips and tricks for weight control

Mango leaves on the gate

Mango leaves foster peace within home.

Mango leaves are considered pure and ward off negative energy. By hanging a string of mango leaves on the door, you prevent negative energy from entering the house. This traditional practice not only enhances the home’s positive vibes but also invites prosperity and good fortune.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024: Best beverages to have while fasting to keep you hydrated and energetic

Light Akhand Jyoti

The Akhand Jyoti, an eternal flame, burns continuously throughout all the days of Navratri, symbolizing devotion and spiritual commitment. It is believed to ward off negativity and instills positive energy in the home. It’s a powerful way to seek blessing from the Goddess. Keep it at an elevated platform, and not directly on the ground.

Make a Swastik symbol on the main gate

Make a Swastik symbol, which represents prosperity and is believed to bring happiness to the home. You can create this symbol using turmeric or vermilion. This auspicious symbol also helps rectify or eliminate Vastu doshas in the house.

Burn camphor

During evening aartis, also burn camphor, as it has several spiritual benefits. Burning camphor with ghee helps balance doshas caused by misaligned planets. Furthermore, it also drives away negative energy and attracts good fortune.

ALSO READ: Navratri day 3: Maa Chandraghanta's tale of grit and inner strength, the third of the Navadurgas