Navratri day 3: Maa Chandraghanta's tale of grit and inner strength, the third of the Navadurgas

Every passing day of Navratri is multiplying the air of celebration, manifold. As we enter day 3 of this elating, festive stretch, it is important to acknowledge the tale of divinity associated with this day. So as you pay your respects to Maa Chandraghanta, the third of the Navadurgas, read on to acquaint yourself with her tale. Day 3 of Navratri this year, dated October 5, is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta(Photos: X, Wikipedia)

With 'Chandra' making up one half of her divine name, Maa Chandraghanta's greatest identifier is the half-moon that adorns her crown. For those wondering, the purpose of the half-moon is far from ornamental. It actually makes up a very crucial detail of the Goddess' legacy in congruence with her perpetually open third eye, signifying her agency and alertness to battle evil.

Also a form of Parvati, Maa Chandraghanta's lore begins at a time shortly after she was settled in her marriage to Lord Shiva. While she tended to the Kailah Parvat, Lord Shiva, true to his nature, was in deep tapas. It was during this time, that the demon Tarakasura decided to pursue his own intentions. As per the Shiva Puranas, Tarakasura's biggest blessing was, that he could only be ended by Parvati and Lord Shiva's holy child. So as to prevent the same, the demon sought the assistance of Jatukasura, the bat-demon. Using his army of bats, Jatukasura managed to entirely cover the sky, plunging the earth into complete darkness, also wreaking havoc on Parvati's marital abode. She approached Lord Shiva for help but was soon enough reminded that her being represents Shiv's 'Shakti'. Being the literal embodiment of the Universe then, Parvati had all that she needed within her, to take on the battle. The only obstacle here but, was the pitch darkness she had to contend with.

It was at this point that she sought help from Chandradev. Wearing the half-moon on her crown then, Parvati plunged herself into war. If you were wondering why this form of Parvati is called Chandraghanta, the Goddess made use of a bell to have the bats dispersed from the sky, something which weakened Jatukasura. The bell was also used to bring an end to Jatukasura, in congruence with her sword, all of which is still part of popular iconography surrounding Maa Chandraghanta.

Spiritually, Maa Chandraghanta also presides over the Manipura chakra or the solar plexus chakra which is associated with self-esteem, boundaries and will power, a collective healing and enhancement of which can help one embody their most authentic versions.

Simple ways to pay your respect

You can honour Maa Chandraghanta by including something grey in your attire for the day. Chanting 'Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah' and:

'Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta।

Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta॥",

in congruence with an offering of either milk or milk-based sweets, will not only bring peace to your existence but also aid in the removal of obstacles from your life.

Shubh Navratri!