Navratri 2024: Best beverages to have while fasting to keep you hydrated and energetic

Keeping fasts during Navratri holds a special spiritual significance. It’s a divine way to connect with the Goddess and seek her blessings. Navratri fasting takes place over seven to nine days. While the fast detoxifies the mind and body, it’s equally important to ensure it is done healthily. Navratri fasting calls for frequent hydration to help maintain energy and celebrate the festival with vitality.(Pexels)

Fasting may cause physical weakness like dizziness or light-headedness. Keep yourself hydrated throughout to prevent untoward incidents that can dampen the festive season’s mood. By drinking sufficient water and other beverages, your energy levels won’t plummet, and you feel energetic as you participate in the festive activities. Here are some beverages to have during the Navratri fast.

Coconut water

Coconut water cools down the body. (Pexels)

Coconut water is a refreshing and hydrating drink. Low in calories, it’s a rich and natural source of essential electrolytes, perfectly balancing the body’s requirements and boosting energy levels. The light, mildly sweet taste feels soothing.

Fresh fruit juice

Fruit juice retains all the natural goodness and nutrients of fresh fruit.(Pexels)

Pop some fruit into the blender and make a nutrient-packed fruit juice. Freshly made juice is healthier than packaged ones, as it retains more essential vitamins and antioxidants. Opt for fruits like oranges and pomegranates, loaded with vital nutrients. Not only does fresh juice boost your energy, but it also helps keep you hydrated and revitalized throughout the day.

Lassi

When you're craving sugar, lassi is a great option to refresh yourself on your fasting days. The light, yet creamy texture is a fulfilling drink. Spicy chaach is another alternative if you're not much of a lassi person.

Sattu sharbat

Made with roasted gram flour, it’s a simple yet efficient drink to keep you full during the fast. Mixed with water and a pinch of rock salt or jaggery, it provides a natural, cooling refreshment

Nimbu Pani

The fan-favourite summer drink is renowned for restoring energy. Have this during the fasting days when you feel tired. It effectively reduces fatigue and hydrates the body.

