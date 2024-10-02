Navratri 2024: Don't know what to wear for dandiya nights with friends? Here are some trendy outfit ideas you must try

Navratri is here, and it's time to unleash the festive wardrobe. Garba and dandiya nights are the perfect occasions for youngsters to dress to impress and dance the night away to the rhythm of catchy tunes. This year, it's not just the traditional chaniya-choli that's in vogue; fusion outfits are stealing the spotlight. Think calf-length ghagras, trendy dhoti pants, stylish crop tops and casual t-shirts for the girls, while boys can rock heavy-design kedias, silver chain-laden dhoti pants and stylish pagdis. So, as you gear up to showcase your best dance moves, here are a few stunning looks you can try out this Navratri. (Also read: Wish to achieve that glowing Korean glass skin for Navratri? Try 8 easy dermatologist-approved beauty tips ) Navratri invites vibrant sarees and trendy fusion outfits for festive celebrations.(Instagram)

1. Embroidered jackets

Whether it's Western, Indian, or Indo-Western, a beautifully embroidered jacket can truly elevate any outfit. The versatility of an embroidered jacket is unmatched, as you can style it in many ways. For instance, if you're rocking a plain maxi dress or a jumpsuit, simply throw on an embroidered jacket, accessorise with an oxidised choker paired with a longer necklace, and you're all set to dazzle at the dandiya night. Planning to wear a saree? Swap out the traditional blouse for a stylish jacket instead. It pairs perfectly with statement earrings and a maang tikka for that extra touch of glam.

2. Versatile crisp white shirt

Basic white shirt can be worn in multiple ways for a trendy look.(Pinterest)

A crisp white shirt is a must-have in every girl's closet and it can work magic when you team it up with a flowy printed or brocade skirt or even some palazzos or a saree. For a dandiya night, go for that flowy skirt vibe. To keep things a bit traditional, add some fun accessories like earrings, a cute necklace, a maang tikka, or kadas. Just remember, don't go overboard—pick one standout piece of jewellery to keep your look chic.

3. Revive your dhoti pants

Remember those dhoti pants, also known as harem pants, that Kareena Kapoor rocked in Jab We Met? They might have faded from the spotlight for a bit, but guess what? They're making a stylish comeback, especially during the festive season. If you've got a pair collecting dust in your closet, now's the perfect time to show them off. Pair them with a matching top for that chic, coordinated vibe and add a long, flowy shrug for a layered look.

4. Duppatas to the rescue

Plain bandhani, bandhej, or heavy dupattas can easily create a trendy Navratri look. Pair a black ganji and denim with a vibrant dupatta, tying it around one shoulder and cinching it at the waist with a kamar bandh or broad belt. Finish off the outfit with oxidised jhumkas, a statement necklace, or some kadas for a fabulous touch.

5. Colourful saree for extra glam

Nothing adds flair like a colourful saree. Choose bold hues and eye-catching prints to elevate your festive look. Accessorise with statement jewellery and a trendy clutch to complete the ensemble. From airy chiffon and delicate organza to timeless Banarasi and luxurious silk, a colourful saree is guaranteed to turn heads and make a statement during the celebrations.