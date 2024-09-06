Indian-Americans featured in TIME 100 Most Influential People in AI 2024

TIME Magazine has unveiled its prestigious ‘TIME100 Most Influential People in AI 2024’ list, showcasing the individuals who are shaping the future of artificial intelligence. Vinod Khosla, Sundar Pichai and Anil Kapoor featured in TIME 100 Most Influential People in AI 2024 cover(Time Magazine)

This year's list proudly features several Indian-American innovators and leaders who are making significant contributions to the field. Among the notable names are Sundar Pichai, the visionary CEO of Google and Alphabet; Satya Nadella, the pioneering CEO of Microsoft; Rohit Prasad, the SVP and head scientist of Artificial General Intelligence at Amazon; and many more.

Other Indian-Americans who made it to Time's prestigious list are:

Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of the AI “answer engine” Perplexity

Amandeep Singh Gill, United Nations Secretary General’s Envoy on Technology

Divya Siddharth, co-founder of the nonprofit Collective Intelligence Project

Anant Vijay Singh, product lead at Proton

Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures

Dwarkesh Patel, host of Dwarkesh Podcast

Arati Prabhakar, Director, US Office of Science and Technology Policy

Time divided their top 100 list into parts- leaders, innovators, shapers, and thinkers

Explaining these categories, Time stated, “They span dozens of companies, regions, and perspectives, including 15-year-old Francesca Mani, who advocates across the US for protections for victims of deepfakes, and 77-year-old Andrew Yao, one of China’s most prominent computer scientists, who called last fall for an international regulatory body for AI.”

“If the world of AI was dominated by the emergence of startup labs like OpenAI, Anthropic, and their competitors in 2023, this year, as critics and champions alike have noted, we’ve seen the outsize influence of a small number of tech giants. Without them, upstart AI companies would not have the funding and computing power—known as compute—they need to propel their rapid acceleration.”

Time also expressed “just how quickly this field is changing.”

Not only NRIs but TIME Magazine also featured notable Indian figures like Ashwini Vaishnaw, Indian Railways Minister and Anil Kapoor, a veteran Indian actor, as he won a case in a New Delhi high court in September over “unauthorized AI use of his likeness.”