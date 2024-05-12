Indian-American bizman Vinod Khosla blasts Trump after hosting Biden: ‘Do you want your kids to be like him?’

Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla has taken to X to make a comment in favour of Joe Biden while blasting Donald Trump. In a post, Khosla asked if supporters of Trump would want their children to be like him. Vinod Khosla blasts Trump after hosting Biden (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

“The question I keep asking myself is would his supporters want their own kids to be like @realDonaldTrump and have #Trumpvalues? Do you want your kids to be like him? Republicans and Democrats can disagree on priorities but its Democrats, Republicans and #DONkeyRumpTrump hijack victims,” Khosla wrote.

Joe Biden attends fundraiser hosted by Vinod Khosla

Khosla is the co-founder of Sun Microsystems. He made the comment hours after he hosted the president at his home in Silicon Valley for a fundraiser. At the event, the cost of the tickets ranged between $6,600 and $100,000. This was the first time an Indian-American hosted a fundraiser in the 2024 election cycle which Biden attended.

Biden gave a 15-minute speech at the event. He spoke about immigration, women’s rights, and mentioned Trump too, according to NDTV. He said immigrants were "incredible contributors" to the country. "They (immigrants) have been incredible contributors to the work ethic of this country -- incredible. One of the reasons why we continue to grow is we are not xenophobic. We have the input of new immigrants coming into the country that should come into the country that are generating economic growth," Biden said as the audience applauded.

Thanking Kholsa for hosting him, Biden said, "Vinod and Neeru (Khosla), thank you. Thank you for that introduction and your whole family. You know, one of the bad news about being a child or a nephew in a deeply involved family is you have no way out.”

"Thank you for inviting us to your wonderful home because I came to see your dogs. As the press can tell you, I like dogs better than people sometimes," the president added.