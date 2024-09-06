Scarlett Johansson over Elon Musk: TIME slammed for its controversial top AI pick: ‘Makes no sense'

TIME magazine's latest AI influencers list has sparked a heated debate online, with many questioning the publication's decision to include actress Scarlett Johansson while seemingly overlooking the major contributions made in the sector by tech mogul Elon Musk. Musk has remained a vocal supporter of AI with him playing a key role in the founding of The Boring Company, xAI, Neuralink, and OpenAI among others. Scarlett Johansson's placement on TIME's AI influential list has sparked controversy, with many questioning the omission of Elon Musk.

TIME snubs Elon Musk from its most influential AI pick

TIME Magazine has once again stirred controversy with its annual list of the most influential people in the world. This year, the focus was on the rapidly evolving field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). While the list features notable figures like Satya Nadella (CEO of Microsoft), Sundar Pichai (CEO of Google), and Mark Zuckerberg (CEO of Meta), one glaring omission has sparked widespread outrage: Elon Musk.

Also read: Barron Trump's NYU peers share their honest reactions: ‘My mom wants me to marry him…’

Musk, who just days earlier made a stunning addition to his AI ambitions by announcing xAI Colossus, which he claims is the most powerful AI training system in the world, has been at the forefront of the technology revolution. His companies, Tesla and SpaceX, have made major strides in AI research and development. However, his absence from the list has left many questioning TIME's criteria and the validity of the selections.

To add to the outrage, the magazine also included Scarlett Johansson on the list, honouring her for her advocacy against the unauthorised use of AI. While netizens are willing to accept Johansson's inclusion, they are unhappy with it coming at the expense of Musk, whom they believe deserves one of the top spots.

Netizens furious over Elon Musk’s TIME snub

“Scarlett Johansson is more important than Elon Musk, Source: it was revealed to Time in a dream,” a social media user mocked the magazine for its choice. “Because she was the voice in an AI movie? Lol,” another took a swipe at Johansson. “The fact that @TIME claims Scarlett Johansson is more influential in AI than Alex Karp and / or Elon Musk tells you everything you need to know about this magazine,” one more chimed in. “I guess I have been following the wrong people, makes no sense.”

Also read: Rich Homie Quan dead at 34 was ‘foaming at the mouth’ when girlfriend found him ‘unresponsive’: 911 call

However, many defended the actress for her stance against the misuse of AI, arguing that her inclusion was deserved. They also felt that Musk's snub made sense, given that it is often his team, rather than Musk himself, who drives the AI initiatives associated with him.

Scarlett Johansson honoured by TIME in 100 Most Influential AI list

TIME Magazine has made a bold statement by not only honouring Scarlett Johansson on its list but also placing her at the cover for the same. Johansson, who made headlines in 2023 for suing OpenAI over the unauthorised use of her voice, joins the ranks of other influential figures like Anil Kapoor (an Indian actor who has copyrighted his voice) and Lina Khan (Chair of the US Federal Trade Commission) who advocates for stricter regulation of technology.

TIME called Johansson, “the most prominent public figure in a rising contingent voicing concerns about the company’s growth and safety tactics”.