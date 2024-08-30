Jurassic World Rebirth: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey explore new era of dinosaurs in first-look photos

Universal Pictures unveiled the title and first-look photos of the fourth Jurassic World film on Thursday, August 29. Jurassic World Rebirth marks the seventh film in the 31-year-old Jurassic Park franchise. Starring Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), the sci-fi action film is set to hit theatres on July 2, 2025. Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in first-look photos for Jurassic World: Rebirth(X)

Jurassic World Rebirth first-look photos out

The fourth instalment in the Jurassic World series is based on a script by David Koepp, who wrote the original 1993 Jurassic Park film. Produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, the film is being directed by Gareth Edwards, who is known for his works in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Creator.

With no past actors reprising their roles, Jurassic World Rebirth features a brand new ensemble cast headlined by the Lucy actress. Also joining the cast are Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Hitman: Agent 47), Luna Blaise (Manifest), and David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty).

The film follows events five years after Jurassic World Dominion, when “the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs,” according to the official summary. “Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Johansson plays the role of Zora Bennett, a Covert Operations expert who leads the team on a gruelling mission to extract DNA from the three largest dinosaur species left alive. However, she ends up stranded on an island alongside a civilian family. Meanwhile, Ali plays the role of Zora's partner, Duncan Kincaid, and Bailey portrays Dr Henry Loomis, a palaeontologist.