Scarlett Johansson got a welcome video from Jeff Goldblum after signing the next Jurassic World movie: ‘Don’t get eaten’

Don’t get eaten!

During an appearance on the Today show, Scarlett was greeted with a message from Jeff with some sound advice.

“Dr. Johansson, this is Jeff Goldblum,” he said in a video message played by the show. He added, “Here’s what I want to say to you. This I know: Scarlett will find a way. Don’t get eaten, unless you want to.”

Jeff signed off by blowing a kiss to Johansson and saying, “I love you.”

Scarlett, who joined the show to promote her rom-com Fly Me to the Moon, got happy at Jeff saying his iconic Jurassic Park line, “Life finds a way.”

Jeff starred as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park film in 1993 and reprised the character in three more sequels, including 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion.

Scarlett Johansson shares the news

The actor has been open about being a fan of the franchise. Last month, actor Scarlett Johansson shared that she will be headlining the next Jurassic World, which is being helmed by Gareth Edwards, the director of Godzilla and Rogue One, based on a screenplay written by David Koepp, reported Variety. "I am an enormous Jurassic Park fan," said, adding, “It is one of the first movies I remember seeing in theatres. I remember it so vividly. It was life-changing and mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am."

What we know about the film

The fourth Jurassic World film, which will tell a completely different tale from the original Jurassic World trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, has a "so incredible" script, according to Scarlett.

Over 1 billion dollars was made by each of the three Jurassic World films at the global box office. In the newest film, Scarlett will play the major role with Jonathan Bailey, David Iacono, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

Jurassic World 4 will be shot in locations such as Thailand, studios in Malta, and the UK. Steven Spielberg is executive producing the film through Amblin Entertainment. Jurassic Park producer Frank Marshall is also returning, along with his regular producing partner Patrick Crowley, reported Variety.