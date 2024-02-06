 Jurassic World 4 to release in 2025, Bullet Train director David Leitch in talks | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jurassic World 4 to release in 2025, Bullet Train director David Leitch in talks to helm

Jurassic World 4 to release in 2025, Bullet Train director David Leitch in talks to helm

ANI |
Feb 06, 2024 09:30 AM IST

The next installment in the Jurassic World franchise will be released next year. The official title of the film is yet to be released.

The release date for the next installment in the Jurassic World franchise has been locked. Universal Pictures announced that it plans to release the dinosaur-focused film on July 2, 2025, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Also read: Chris Pratt says there was ‘no hesitation at all’ in returning to small screen

David Leitch in talks for New Jurassic World film.
David Leitch in talks for New Jurassic World film.

New Jurassic World film


Also, filmmaker David Leitch is in talks to direct the project. David Koepp, who is best known for penning Steven Spielberg's original 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel Jurassic Park: The Lost World, has come on board to write the follow-up to 2022's Jurassic World Dominion.

The publication earlier reported that the forthcoming film is set to launch a "new Jurassic era," seemingly suggesting that the characters played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard that originated in Colin Trevorrow's 2015 Jurassic World would not be involved. That film was followed by J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2015.

The characters played by Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in the original Jurassic Park saga are also unlikely to return in the fourth Jurassic World movie. The three performers co-starred with Pratt and Howard in Dominion.

Spielberg is set to executive produce the new movie through his company Amblin Entertainment. Fellow Jurassic Park vets Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will also serve as producers, alongside Leitch and Kelly McCormick of 87North.

